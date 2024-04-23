Norwegian Cruises Celebrates the Float out of Norwegian Aqua

Norwegian Cruise Line marked a significant construction milestone as Norwegian Aqua, the first ship of the expanded Prima Plus Class, floated out of its dry dock at the shipyard in Marghera, Italy!

“We are excited to celebrate another milestone with our partners at Fincantieri, who are integral to the Prima Class journey and supporting us in evolving the amazing experience we design and deliver for our guests,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Building upon the guest-favorite features of the award-winning vessels of this class, the 10% increase in space provides us with more flexibility to deliver more offerings and more beautifully designed venues for our guests to relax and explore on board Norwegian Aqua.”

MORE ABOUT THE CEREMONY

The launch of Norwegian Aqua today indicates the finishing of the ship’s external construction for its debut in April 2025. In celebration, two ceremonial coins were welded into the ship as a maritime tradition, symbolizing good luck and safe passage. The ceremony also included a blessing from a local chaplain and the breaking of celebratory champagne on the ship’s hull.

ABOUT NORWEGIAN AQUA

Norwegian Aqua is 10% larger than the first two Prima Class ships built by Fincantieri, providing additional space for innovative features like the Aqua Slidecoaster, Glow Court sports complex, and Ocean Boulevard outdoor promenade.

The ship will also offer upscale accommodations in The Haven by Norwegian, including the first-ever Three-Bedroom Duplex Haven Suites.

The ship will operate seven-day Caribbean cruises departing from Port Canaveral, Florida, with stops at Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay, NCL’s private island in the Bahamas.

After the Caribbean season, Norwegian Aqua will offer five—and seven-day voyages to Bermuda from New York City from August to October 2025 before cruising five—and seven-day Eastern Caribbean itineraries from Miami from October 2025 through April 2026.

“We are excited to mark this significant moment with Norwegian Cruise Line as we witness the float out of Norwegian Aqua, which represents a new chapter in our long-lasting partnership,” stated Luigi Matarazzo, general manager of the Fincantieri Merchant Ships Division. “We are proud to be part of this transformative journey in which innovation, a cornerstone of our industrial plan, is one of our key points, as we strive to push boundaries and elevate industry standards.”

Will you be sailing with Norwegian Cruises aboard Norwegian Aqua? Let us know in the comments!