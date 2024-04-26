Holland America Introduces ‘Dutch Day’ Experience

Holland America Line is launching “Dutch Day,” celebrating the cruise line’s Dutch heritage! During this special day, the cruise line will feature Dutch culinary favorites on board, including a themed Dutch Dinner in the main Dining Room and dishes in the Lido Market.

“Holland America Line remains deeply connected to our roots in the Netherlands, and Dutch Day is the perfect way to honor our history through experiences that celebrate the culinary culture of the country,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and rooms division for Holland America Line. “Our guests appreciate special touches like Daelmans Stroopwafel for turn down or a dish in the dining room that is distinctly Dutch, and we’re excited to expand the cultural experience for an entire day to showcase more of our heritage.”

MORE ABOUT THE FESTIVITIES

The Netherlands has deep culinary traditions, and the Dutch Dinner in the Dining Room offers a menu of classic and contemporary Dutch dishes. Starters include Bay Shrimp Cocktail, Erwten Soep, and Mushroom Cream puff pastry.

Main course options feature Bami Goreng, Pan-Fried Dover Sole, and Hodge Podge Klapstuk. Dessert choices include Bosche Bol, Tompouce, and Dutch Apple Pie.

Dutch Day will also include Stroopwafel Cheesecake and a Stroopwafel Napoleon dessert. Staterooms will have a Daelmans Stroopwafel instead of a traditional chocolate.

Poffertjes, a Dutch treat similar to small pancakes, will be available daily in the Crow’s Nest Café for a fee.

MORE ABOUT THE ORANGE PARTY

Holland America Line hosts the Orange Party on Dutch Day, a popular event featuring live music, cocktails, and treats. The party celebrates the company’s Dutch heritage, represented by the color orange, associated with the Dutch Royal Family. Guests are encouraged to wear orange attire and accessories. Special orange-themed cocktails and finger foods are served during the after-dinner festivities.

Dutch Day is one of the immersive cultural experiences offered by Holland America Line to educate guests about the culture, history, and traditions of the destinations visited on each cruise.