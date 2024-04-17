Holland America Line to Introduce Glacier Day in 2024 Alaska Cruises

Holland America Line introduces “Glacier Day” and new Alaska-themed programming in the onboard “We Love Alaska” experience, featuring Alaska Up Close presentations and culinary and beverage experiences, starting the 2024 season on April 27 from Vancouver and May 4 from Seattle.

“Holland America Line continues to focus on bringing regional and local experiences on board every cruise, with our Alaska sailings leading the way in authentic programming, localized cuisine, and now special events like ‘Glacier Day’,” said Beth Bodensteiner, the chief commercial officer of Holland America Line. “We continue to cultivate like-minded partnerships and fine-tune everything from cocktails to wildlife maps to ensure our guests are completely immersed in all facets of Alaska.”

Alaska cruise and land tour options

Holland America Line offers Alaska cruises and Cruisetours from Vancouver and Seattle on various ships through September 2024. Cruises range from seven to 28 days, including the new 28-day Arctic Circle Solstice Legendary Voyage with 12 Alaska ports.

Cruisetours, lasting nine to 18 days, feature visits to Denali National Park, and some also include excursions into the Yukon territory in Canada. Holland America Line is the exclusive provider of combined Yukon, Alaska, and Denali National Park trips.

‘Glacier Day’ Highlights

“Glacier Day” features sightseeing opportunities, informative commentary, presentations, viewing stations, photo opportunities, unique onboard offerings like Dutch Pea Soup and Glacier Ice cocktails, talks by Glacier Bay National Park Rangers and Huna cultural interpreters, and more.

Each Alaska cruise includes visits to renowned glacier destinations such as Glacier Bay National Park, Hubbard Glacier, Dawes Glacier, and the Twin Sawyer Glaciers of Tracy Arm. Select shore excursions provide additional opportunities to explore glaciers like Mendenhall and Portage.

RELATED: HOLLAND AMERICA LINE UPGRADES ENTERTAINMENT WITH NEW SHOWS, MUSIC, AND PERFORMANCES

Fresh Seafood in Alaska

Holland America continues to enhance its Global Fresh Fish program, showcasing sustainably sourced Alaska seafood certified by Responsible Fisheries Management (RFM) and serving locally caught fish within 48 hours of port arrival. Exclusive dishes by Fresh Fish Ambassador Chef Morimoto, like Fresh Black Cod Yuzu and Morimoto Epice Lobster, are featured alongside other regional specialties. A new Alaska Seafood Boil experience and a specially crafted Alaska Brunch menu offer guests a taste of the region’s culinary delights.

Renowned Bartender Sam Ross Crafts Alaska Cocktails

Master mixologist Sam Ross has crafted an exclusive cocktail menu featuring signature drinks like Juneau AK and PNW Penicillin, available on all Alaska ships. Ross is known for creating modern classic cocktails such as the Penicillin and Paper Plane, offering a unique libation experience for guests to enjoy onboard.

Exclusive ‘Killer Whale Pale Ale’ Now Available

Holland America Line introduces the “Killer Whale Pale Ale,” a collaboration with Pike Brewing that offers a blend of honey, citrus, and tropical fruit flavors. Designed with Native Artist Rico Worl, the beer label showcases intricate artwork symbolizing the Pacific Northwest food chain. This new offering adds to the onboard beverage selection, enhancing the Alaska cruise experience for beer enthusiasts.

Enhanced Wildlife Viewing Opportunities

Holland America Line provides expert-led wildlife viewing experiences, allowing guests to observe native animals in their natural habitats. With a designated Wildlife Spotting Guide and nearly 180 shore excursions focused on wildlife encounters, guests have ample opportunities to witness the diverse and awe-inspiring wildlife that Alaska is known for.

Charitable Initiatives

Continuing its commitment to conservation, Holland America Line donates proceeds from the “On Deck for a Cause” event to Alaska Geographic, aiding in educational initiatives for the state’s parks and conservation areas. Guests can participate in the onboard fundraising walk, “On Deck for a Cause: Alaska’s Parks,” with donations supporting educational programs and scientific research in Alaska’s protected lands.

Standby Program

Travelers in Seattle and Vancouver can take advantage of discounted rates through Holland America Line’s Standby program. For last-minute cruise bookings, fares as low as $49 per person per day are available. Solo travelers benefit from waived single supplements, making it more affordable to embark on an unforgettable Alaska cruise experience.