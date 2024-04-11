Holland America Line Upgrades Entertainment with New Shows, Music, and Performances

Holland America Line is expanding its entertainment offerings in 2024 with new mainstage shows and regional performances!

The cruise line also introduces Rolling Stone Lounge to more ships and enhances its Billboard Onboard music experience.

Starting in February 2024, the cruise line will launch four new concert-style mainstage shows featuring three talented headliners supported by singers and dancers.

The new shows include:

“Song & Dance”: Two male leads perform musical numbers from Broadway, Hollywood, and beyond on a studio backlot.

“Class Act”: A production celebrating iconic female performers from the concert and nightclub stage.

“All That!”: A modern twist on classic TV variety shows from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s, featuring singing, dancing, and comedy by headliners.

“Hey, Mr. DJ”: Iconic radio DJs present pop hits from the ’60s to today in a concert setting.

“Over the past several years we’ve built one of the strongest entertainment experiences at sea, working with world-class musicians and dancers,” said Bill Prince, vice president of entertainment and enrichment. “Adding these new theater experiences continues to build on our momentum.”

The new shows will be the main focus of entertainment programming, premiering on Eurodam in February 2024 and subsequently on Rotterdam, Zuiderdam, and Nieuw Statendam by June. Other ships will also introduce these shows in the future.

Entertainment for Various Regions

In addition to the new mainstage performances, Holland America Line will showcase region-specific productions for guests cruising in Alaska, the Caribbean, Europe, South America, and other global destinations.

Caribbean cruises on Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam, and Eurodam will feature Island Magic steel drum concerts.

Canada and New England cruises on Volendam and Zuiderdam will showcase Breton Thunder.

European voyages on Nieuw Statendam, Rotterdam, and Zuiderdam will offer the Chordial Chamber Trio and Pantheon tenors.

Alaska Cruises will present Step One Dance Company and Major Fourth, along with the new show Destination: Alaska, which will highlight shore excursions.

ROLLING STONE LOUNGE

The Rolling Stone Lounge has a seven-piece band playing rock, pop, and R&B.

As of December 2023, it is on Eurodam and Nieuw Amsterdam.

The lounge is also on Noordam, Oosterdam, Zuiderdam, and Westerdam.

Billboard Onboard will have an updated piano bar with Billboard hits each evening.

B.B. King’s Blues Club remains on Koningsdam, Nieuw Statendam, and Rotterdam.

Select European voyages will feature a classical music trio on stage and specific voyages in the Explorer’s Lounge.

Will you be sailing with Holland America Line to experience these new performances? Let us know in the comments!