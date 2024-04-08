Holland America Line Earns First Global Cruise Line Seafood Certifications
Congratulations to Holland America Line for being the first global cruise line to obtain Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) and Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) certifications!
These certifications ensure the highest-quality seafood is sustainably sourced, enhancing the Global Fresh Fish Program and demonstrating the brand’s dedication to serving responsibly caught seafood to guests.
“Our guests care about the quality and sustainability of the fresh fish we serve, and so do we,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “These certifications build on our commitment of bringing regionally inspired fresh seafood dishes from port to plate in 48 hours. We’re proud to partner with two organizations that share our dedication to protecting the vitality of the oceans we sail.”
RELATED: HOLLAND AMERICA LINE PARTNERS WITH AUDIBLE FOR VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB AT SEA
more about MSC and ASC certifications
Marine Stewardship Council focuses on sustainable wild-caught seafood, while the Aquaculture Stewardship Council works with responsibly farmed seafood. Aligning with both ecolabels demonstrates Holland America Line’s commitment to recognizing and rewarding sustainable fishing practices and protecting the ocean environment.
“Consumer interest in sustainable fish options is growing and by achieving this commitment, Holland America Line is helping to support our goal of ensuring responsibly farmed seafood supplies for future generations,” said Chris Ninnes, CEO of Aquaculture Stewardship Council,
NEW DINING INITIATIVES
- All 11 ships in the fleet are Chain of Custody certified to serve Marine Stewardship Council and Aquaculture Stewardship Council-certified and labeled seafood.
- The full rollout will start across five Holland America Line ships in May 2024. Holland America Line’s six ships in Alaska serve 100% sustainable seafood under its Responsible Fisheries Management (RFM) certification.
- Guests on Holland America Line can enjoy certified seafood dishes from the Marine Stewardship Council and Aquaculture Stewardship Council in the Main Dining Room, Lido Market, and onboard specialty restaurants.
- The cruise line will use certified seafood from nine regions worldwide: Asia, Australia, Canada/New England, Mexico, Mediterranean, Northern Europe, South America, the Caribbean, and Hawaii.
- Menus will display symbols indicating certification with the Marine Stewardship Council blue fish, Aquaculture Stewardship Council sea green, and Responsible Fisheries Management logos.
- Holland America Line is working towards full accreditation for eligible species. Examples of certified seafood onboard include Asian Barramundi, Tasmanian Atlantic Salmon, Canadian and New England Haddock, Hawaiian Swordfish, Mediterranean Sardine, Mexican Tuna, Northern European Dover sole, and South American Chilean Seabass.
THE GLOBAL FRESH FISH PROGRAM
Holland America Line is working towards full accreditation for eligible species. Examples of certified seafood onboard include Asian Barramundi, Tasmanian Atlantic Salmon, Canadian and New England Haddock, Hawaiian Swordfish, Mediterranean Sardine, Mexican Tuna, Northern European Dover sole, and South American Chilean Seabass.
“As the first global cruise line to successfully complete the Marine Stewardship Council’s rigorous Chain of Custody audit, Holland America Line is extending our important work around sustainable, ocean-friendly fishing to a new category,” said Erika Feller, Americas Director, Marine Stewardship Council.