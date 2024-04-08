Holland America Line Earns First Global Cruise Line Seafood Certifications

Congratulations to Holland America Line for being the first global cruise line to obtain Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) and Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) certifications!

These certifications ensure the highest-quality seafood is sustainably sourced, enhancing the Global Fresh Fish Program and demonstrating the brand’s dedication to serving responsibly caught seafood to guests.

“Our guests care about the quality and sustainability of the fresh fish we serve, and so do we,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “These certifications build on our commitment of bringing regionally inspired fresh seafood dishes from port to plate in 48 hours. We’re proud to partner with two organizations that share our dedication to protecting the vitality of the oceans we sail.”

RELATED: HOLLAND AMERICA LINE PARTNERS WITH AUDIBLE FOR VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB AT SEA

more about MSC and ASC certifications

Marine Stewardship Council focuses on sustainable wild-caught seafood, while the Aquaculture Stewardship Council works with responsibly farmed seafood. Aligning with both ecolabels demonstrates Holland America Line’s commitment to recognizing and rewarding sustainable fishing practices and protecting the ocean environment.

“Consumer interest in sustainable fish options is growing and by achieving this commitment, Holland America Line is helping to support our goal of ensuring responsibly farmed seafood supplies for future generations,” said Chris Ninnes, CEO of Aquaculture Stewardship Council,