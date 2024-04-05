Princess and Brightline Launch ‘Rail & Sail’ Program

Princess Cruises and Brightline have partnered to introduce the ‘Rail & Sail’ program, offering guests convenient access to Princess cruise ships departing from Fort Lauderdale and Port Canaveral.

This program provides guests with a seamless and comfortable journey to their selected homeport in less time than traditional travel methods.

exciting announcements

The announcement introduced a train with custom-designed cars showcasing Princess’ Love Boat branding and Princess’ branding within Brightline’s Florida terminals.

A new luggage express service allows guests to check their bags at Brightline stations and have them waiting in their stateroom upon arrival.

Princess guests can enjoy discounts of up to 15% when booking Smart and Premium Rail & Sail packages through Brightline’s website.

Guests booking a Princess cruise by May 5 will receive a Brightline credit of up to $150 per person for Smart and Premium class services, based on their stateroom type.

“Brightline has been connecting travelers to South Florida ports since we began operations in 2018 and cruisers from the beginning have found our train to be the easiest way to start their vacation,” said Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline. “Today’s partnership with Princess Cruises and this train wrap with the iconic Love Boat branding is yet another example of the connection between cruisers and Brightline.”

MORE ABOUT THE ‘Rail & Sail’

Princess guests can utilize Brightline’s daily train schedule with 16 round-trip transits between Orlando and Fort Lauderdale.

The options include traveling southbound from Orlando to Fort Lauderdale with stops at West Palm Beach and Boca Raton and northbound from Fort Lauderdale to Orlando with stops at Boca Raton and West Palm Beach.

South Florida residents can travel on Brightline from the downtown Miami and Aventura terminals with stops in Fort Lauderdale or Orlando.

“A Princess cruise is already the best value in travel and this new partnership with Brightline makes it even easier and more enjoyable to sail with us from the top-rated ports in South and Central Florida,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Our guests can just sit back, relax, and let us do the rest, including delivering their luggage directly to their stateroom.”

LUGGAGE EXPRESS SERVICE

For $35 per bag, guests can utilize the newly launched luggage express service by checking their bags at the Brightline station upon arrival, ensuring prompt delivery to their stateroom. Initially available on Orlando-to-Fort Lauderdale trains, the service is set to expand to Fort Lauderdale-to-Orlando trains in preparation for the Caribbean Princess’ homeporting at Port Canaveral in November.

Princess guests who book a cruise by May 5, 2024, can also enjoy a credit towards Brightline’s Premium and Smart classes based on their stateroom type.

$50 per person credit for guests in Interior/Oceanview staterooms.

$100 per person credit for guests in Balcony/Deluxe staterooms.

$150 per person credit for guests in Mini-Suite/Suite accommodations.

In Fort Lauderdale, Princess Cruises offers voyages ranging from week-long Caribbean getaways to longer 10- to 20-day cruises through the Panama Canal to explore various tropical island destinations. At Port Canaveral, the Love Boat cruises will commence with the Caribbean Princess on November 27, 2024, offering sailings from four to 14 days to charming western Caribbean locations until April 2025.

Will you explore the ‘Rail & Sail’ program? Let us know in the comments!