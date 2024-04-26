Hard Rock, Seminole Gaming, Royal Caribbean, and Celebrity Cruises Team Up for Travel Benefits

Hard Rock International, Seminole Gaming, and Royal Caribbean Group have announced a new partnership that will benefit customers and employees of the Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises brands.

MORE ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

This global partnership allows travelers to access accommodations, meals, discounts, and more at Hard Rock and Seminole establishments and on Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises vacations. Members of Hard Rock, Royal Caribbean, and Celebrity Cruises’ casino rewards programs will receive reciprocal benefits through Unity by Hard Rock, Club Royale, and Blue Chip Club when using services or sailing with the respective brands.

“Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming are thrilled to help our valued guests and team members bring their love of entertainment, traveling, dining and gaming to the high seas through this incredible ‘no limits’ partnership with our South Florida neighbors at Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises,” said Jeff Hook, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Seminole Hard Rock Support Services, which supports both Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming. “Whether extending their cruise vacation at one of our port-adjacent properties, visiting one of the participating Hard Rock Hotel and Cafe locations worldwide or enjoying the cruise lines’ ships sailing around the world, travelers will have new ways to enjoy the best of what Hard Rock, Seminole Casinos and Royal Caribbean and Celebrity have to offer.”

PARTNERSHIP INCENTIVES

Unity by Hard Rock members can enjoy discounts on Royal Caribbean and Celebrity cruises and the chance to win exclusive cruise getaways.

Top-tier members can also receive a complimentary annual cruise on specific ships and routes.

Club Royale and Blue Chip Club members can enhance their experience at Hard Rock locations with exclusive discounts and benefits.

Premium members of Club Royale and Blue Chip can also receive complimentary stays at select Hard Rock hotels and casinos globally.

“Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming are the perfect partners for Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises. This partnership expands the ways our guests can enjoy their vacations and experience entertainment, dining and gaming from ship to shore,” said Jesse Hopfinger, Senior Vice President, Onboard Revenue at Royal Caribbean International. “We are also excited to welcome Hard Rock fans to make memories with us on amazing vacations that serve up everything they could want and more while visiting beautiful destinations around the world, including our award-winning private island – Perfect Day at CocoCay – in The Bahamas.”

To celebrate the start of their new partnership, the brands will hold special events this weekend. Tonight, on Friday, April 26, 2024, Zedd will headline a celebration at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood Guitar Hotel Pool. There will be activations and giveaways, including a cruise giveaway for Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas.

The celebration will continue tomorrow, Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Royal Caribbean’s Terminal A in PortMiami with music and giveaways. Surprise events and pop-up activations by Hard Rock will also take place on the Icon’s 7-night Caribbean voyage departing that day to various destinations. A special feature on board will be the Messi Burger, named after Lionel Messi, available at Basecamp, along with giveaways of mini soccer balls and sunglasses.

In addition to benefits for casino rewards club members, employees of the combined companies will receive special discounts at participating Hard Rock and Seminole Casinos, hotels, cafes, and select Royal Caribbean and Celebrity vacations. This includes discounts on food, nonalcoholic beverages, retail, and select vacations.

