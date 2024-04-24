Hannah Waddingham Joins Sun Princess Christening

During a naming ceremony at the Port of Barcelona, award-winning actress and performer Hannah Waddingham became the godmother of the newest Princess Cruises ship, Sun Princess!

She christened the ship, wished for blessings and success for all who sailed on her, and broke a Champagne bottle to mark the occasion.

“Hannah is globally admired and adored for her immense talent and determination. Those qualities coupled with her family’s deep connection and love for the sea make her the perfect godmother for our sensational new Sun Princess,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “We are honored that she has joined us for this pinnacle moment, and that she will remain a treasured part of the ship’s legacy forever.”

MORE ABOUT THE CEREMONY

Actor and magician Michael Carbonaro hosted the event with celebrities and TV personalities, including Tyra Banks, Romero Britto, Randy Fenoli, Jeff Corwin, Rob Floyd, chefs Dario Cecchini and Makoto Okuwa, and original “Love Boat” cast members Jill Whelan, Ted Lange, and Bernie Kopell. Natasha Bedingfield performed her hit songs “Pocket Full of Sunshine” and “Unwritten” at the event.

MORE ABOUT Hannah Waddingham

Hannah Waddingham, known for her role in “Ted Lasso,” expressed her excitement at being named godmother of Sun Princess, joining a prestigious group that includes members of the Royal Family. Having personal connections to maritime life, she shared that her grandfather served in the Royal Navy during World War II, and she has nostalgic memories of boating weekends in Dunkirk.

“As much as theatre has always rippled through my bloodstream so too has a strong, historic familial connection with the Royal Navy and all things nautical,” said Waddingham. “I have of course seen over the years the iconic godmothers who have been asked to represent these magnificent ships and looked on in awe. It is therefore such a great privilege to have been asked to act as Godmother to the Sun Princess, first of her class. I can’t quite believe it.”

a Ship-within-a-Ship

Before the Sun Princess naming ceremony, Princess President John Padgett introduced the exclusive Sanctuary Collection on the Sun Princess, set to launch as a luxurious, all-inclusive retreat in October 2024. Guests in the Sanctuary Collection will have private access to the ship’s top-deck retreat area, along with tailored events and upscale amenities to enhance their cruise experience.

Star Princess visits Alaska Summer 2026

Star Princess will embark on her first full summer in Alaska in 2026, becoming the first of its kind to visit the region. She is currently under construction and is expected to debut in the Mediterranean in September 2025.

Love Line Premium Liquors

Princess Cruise Line has introduced the “Love Line Premium Liquors” collection in partnership with celebrities Pitbull, Jason Aldean, and Romero Britto.

This exclusive range of wines and spirits includes selections like Voli Vodka by Pitbull, Love Prosecco by Britto, and Melorosa Sauvignon Blanc, and Cabernet Sauvignon by Jason Aldean

Love by Britto on Sun Princess

Love by Britto, featuring artist Romero Britto’s designs, is now available on Sun Princess. The vibrant atmosphere highlights Britto’s joyful artwork, and the seven-course prix fixe menu ($149 per person) by Princess Cruises’ Rudi Sodamin includes luxurious ingredients such as lobster, caviar, truffles, and chocolate fondue. This dining experience offers a blend of passion, flavor, and creativity in the world of cruising.

