Princess Cruises Debuts Exclusive Sanctuary Collection on Sun Princess and Star Princess

Princess Cruises will introduce the Sanctuary Collection on Sun Princess and Star Princess, creating a luxury oasis for relaxation when these new ships launch in early 2024.

“Our new Sanctuary Collection offers guests those ultra-private, tucked away spaces that rival any high-end resort and surpasses the offerings of comparable cruise lines featuring similar ship-within-a-ship amenities,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “With spacious and well-appointed accommodations, along with an array of premium extras and its exclusivity, our new Sanctuary Collection delivers the ultimate in access and indulgence to deliver an unparalleled experience.”

THE SANCTUARY COLLECTION

Guests in the Sanctuary Collection have exclusive access to the ship’s top-deck retreat area and premium amenities. These include private dining and relaxation spaces, luxurious staterooms, and the Princess Premier bundle for an all-inclusive experience.

On Sun Princess, the Sanctuary Club on the top deck offers a spa-inspired retreat exclusively for Sanctuary Collection guests. Accessed through a private entry using the Princess Medallion, this adults-only area features plush lounge furniture, private cabanas, pool and jacuzzi, attentive service, calming music, beverages, light snacks, and exclusive programming like sunrise yoga and sail-away receptions.

Sanctuary Collection staterooms aboard both ships are now available for booking. Guests who reserve Sanctuary Collection staterooms on either ship by April 23, 2024, will receive the extra amenities listed at no extra charge, except for the premier bundle.