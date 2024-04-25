Oceania Cruises Reveals Mediterranean Sailings for 2025

Oceania Cruises now offers Mediterranean sailings from nine to 56 days, with Marina and Nautica ships exploring iconic islands, European towns, cities, and lesser-known ports in the region!

The 16 voyages offered feature cities like Athens, Barcelona, Istanbul, Rome, and Lisbon. The ships will visit popular resort towns such as Monte Carlo, Cannes, Positano, Sorrento, Tirana, Sarande, Trapani, Calvi, Propriano, and Sibenik.

“Oceania Cruises is rightly renowned for its inventive and captivating itineraries, and our array of 2025 Mediterranean sailings is the perfect way to spotlight one of the most popular and exciting cruise regions of the world,” says Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “With shore excursions to inspire everyone, from active adventurous types to history buffs to foodies, our small, luxurious ships are the perfect way to discover this majestic region.”

New 2025 Mediterranean Itineraries

Marina

Marina will be refurbished in May 2024 to include new dining options, upgraded suites, and public areas.

Barcelona to Athens, May 26, 2025, 9 days: Visit Barcelona, Valletta, Rhodes, Ephesus (Kusadasi), Istanbul, Mitilini, Athens.

Istanbul to Athens, October 16, 2025, 11 days: Includes Istanbul, Pergamum, Bodrum, Ephesus, Santorini, Rhodes, Limassol, Marmaris, Heraklion, Mykonos, Athens.

Athens to Barcelona, October 27, 2025, 11 days: Stops in Athens, Split, Kotor, Corfu, Katakolon, Messina, Valletta, Tunis, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona.

Athens to Santa Cruz de Tenerife, October 27, 2025, 21 days: Journey from Athens to Santa Cruz de Tenerife with various stops.

Nautica

Istanbul to Athens, July 27, 2025, 12 days: Explore Istanbul, Pergamum, Izmir, Samos, Bodrum, Rhodes, Antalya, Alanya, Limassol, Kos, Heraklion, Santorini, Athens.

Athens to Rome, August 8, 2025, 14 days: Visit Athens, Dubrovnik, Kotor, Bari, Valletta, Tunis, Trapani, Porto Cervo, Propriano, Monte Carlo, Portofino, Florence, Rome.

Athens to Valletta, September 11, 2025, 14 days: Sail from Athens to Valletta with stops in Mykonos, Mitilini, Ephesus, and more.

GRAND VOYAGES

Rome roundtrip, July 7, 2025, 46 days

Venice to Rome, July 17, 2025, 36 days

Rome to Athens, October 4, 2025, 23 days

Athens roundtrip, August 8, 2025, 34 days

Athens to Malaga, September 11, 2025, 26 days

Athens to Lisbon, September 11, 2025, 36 days

Rome to Miami, October 4, 2025, 56 days

Istanbul to Barcelona, October 16, 2025, 22 days

Istanbul to Tenerife, October 16, 2025, 32 days

RELATED: OCEANIA CRUISES ANNOUNCES NEW TROPICS AND EXOTICS COLLECTION FOR 2025-2026

SIMPLY MORE

Oceania Cruises’ “Simply MORE Value” promise ensures that everything is included in the voyage fare: complimentary roundtrip airfare, airport transfers, premium beverages during meals, and a shore excursion credit of up to $1,400 per stateroom (amount depends on voyage length).

Head to the Oceania Cruises website for more information