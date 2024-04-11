Oceania Cruises Announces New Tropics and Exotics Collection for 2025-2026

Oceania Cruises has unveiled its 2025-2026 Tropics and Exotics Collection!

The 2025-2026 collection features 135 itineraries across five continents, lasting seven to 180 days. This includes Vista’s inaugural Around The World Voyage. With stops at 329 ports, guests can explore fascinating and exotic destinations worldwide.

“Our new Tropics and Exotics Collection is one of our most exciting yet, featuring a heady mix of iconic cities, remote islands and hidden gems to discover for the very first time,” commented Frank A Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “With various voyages allowing guests to explore a region for weeks or months at a time, and several new overnight port stays, the collection offers a wealth of opportunities for our guests to explore further than ever before, savoring the many flavors of the world and enjoying uniquely curated experiences ashore in these exotic and tropical regions.”

MORE ABOUT THE COLLECTION

Over 90 sailings offer overnight stays in ports such as Panama City, Bali, and Melbourne, as well as new destinations like Willemstad, Curacao, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Port Louis, Mauritius. 40 Grand Voyages allow travelers to journey across continents, exploring regions like Asia, Oceania, Africa, the Caribbean, and South America aboard Oceania Cruises’ small ships. Specific region-focused voyages include South America, Japan, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand itineraries.

RELATED: GIADA DE LAURENTIIS NAMED BRAND AND CULINARY AMBASSADOR FOR OCEANIA CRUISES

Highlights of the 2025-26 Tropics and Exotics Collection

Asia Odysseys: Regatta explores Japan and Southeast Asia with multiple overnight stays in 12 to 16-day sailings. Riviera offers additional voyages in these regions, while Sirena’s lineup includes 10 to 24-day sailings in Southeast Asia, Japan, India, and China, as well as a 25-day Africa voyage and two South Pacific sailings.

Oceania Discoveries: Riviera offers 14 to 22-day sailings in Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific, concluding with a Bering Sea crossing to Alaska.

Africa Adventures: Nautica offers five voyages ranging from 11 to 30 days, focusing on Africa’s wonders.

Panama Canal & Caribbean Retreats: Insignia explores the Caribbean and Panama Canal, with Tampa as a new embarkation port. Allura, launching in the summer of 2025, offers island sailings in the Caribbean with nine voyages ranging from seven to 14 days.

South America Explorations: Marina explores South America’s landscapes, heritage, and natural beauty in six sailings ranging from 10 to 24 days, before crossing to the Mediterranean.

Vista’s Around the World Journey: Vista embarks on its first Around the World Journey in 2026, exploring South America, Australia, the South Pacific, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

Unique Overnight Stays: Over 90 voyages include overnight stays in destinations like Panama, Bali, Australia, Willemstad, Curacao, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Port Louis, Mauritius. Enjoy immersive experiences in these diverse ports.

Head to the Oceania Cruises website for more information!