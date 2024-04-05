Giada De Laurentiis Named Brand and Culinary Ambassador for Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises has named Giada De Laurentiis as its Brand and Culinary Ambassador. De Laurentiis will co-chair the line’s Culinary Advisory Board with Jacques Pépin.

“Having set sail with Oceania Cruises as Godmother of Vista, I immediately connected with the line’s extraordinary commitment to food and the entire dining experience,” said Giada De Laurentiis. “The people were so warm and welcoming; the entire onboard experience was incredibly inviting, and everyone truly starts to feel like family. Oceania Cruises’ mission aligns perfectly with my own. Travel and food are the ultimate ways of bringing people together – to savor unique flavors, experience different destinations and create shared memories. I couldn’t be more excited to expand my relationship with Oceania Cruises.”

The Culinary Advisory Board will help Oceania Cruises maintain its commitment to serving The Finest Cuisine at Sea by guiding and developing its culinary offerings. They will also work on inviting chefs and artisans to join the initiative as the cruise line continues to evolve its culinary legacy.

De Laurentiis and Pépin will collaborate with Oceania Cruises’ Executive Culinary Directors and Master Chefs of France, Chef Alexis Quaretti and Chef Eric Barale, to help shape the Culinary Advisory Board’s direction.

“Food has forever been a universal language, transcending boundaries and bringing people, literally, to the table,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “With a legacy deeply rooted in family and a passion for gastronomy, it seems only fitting that Oceania Cruises furthers its relationship with Giada. I am thrilled that she and our culinary patriarch, Jacques, will helm our Culinary Advisory Board to further evolve and innovate, redefining the boundaries of the onboard dining experience.”