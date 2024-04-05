Jonathan Bennett Named Godfather for Carnival Firenze

Actor Jonathan Bennett has been named the godfather of Carnival Cruise Line’s new ship, Carnival Firenze! Inspired by Florence, Italy, the ship will be homeported to Long Beach, California, where Bennett resides.

The christening will occur on April 24, 2024, and the first sailing on April 25, 2024.

Carnival President Christine Duffy surprised Bennett with the news captured in this video here.

“Jonathan is a true brand ambassador for Carnival. He cruises with us, honeymooned with us and tells his friends and family to vacation with Carnival. He is friendly and welcoming to everyone and embodies the Carnival style of fun. After he sailed on the first voyage of Carnival Firenze’s sister ship, Carnival Venezia, last May, he told me it would be his dream to be the godfather of one of our ships, so how could I turn down such a request for such a terrific friend to Carnival,” said Duffy. While he’s not Italian, he is proof positive that anyone can have Italian-style fun when you sail on our Italian-themed ships, and we are thrilled to have him help us welcome our newest addition to the Carnival fleet.”

MORE ABOUT JONATHAN BENNETT

After his debut on the soap opera “All My Children,” Bennett appeared in various TV series before gaining fame as Aaron Samuels in “Mean Girls.”

He has since starred in several films and Hallmark Channel movies and hosted shows on the Food Network.

Bennett hosts the New Year’s Eve celebration in New York Times Square, which Carnival has sponsored for three years.

He is wrapping up his Broadway debut in the musical “Spamalot.”

“This is an amazing honor, and I’m so proud to know that I’ll always be a part of the Carnival Firenze family,” said Bennett. When I told Christine that I’d love to be a Carnival cruise ship godfather, I never thought she’d take my request seriously. I have so much respect for the Carnival team and their dedication to taking care of their guests, the ocean and each other. When I say Carnival is a great company and a great way to vacation, I mean it! II’m so excited to not only be the ship’s godfather but also to get to cruise on Carnival Firenze as a guest now that Carnival fun Italian style is coming to the west coast.”

Will you be sailing aboard Carnival Firenze? Let us know in the comments!