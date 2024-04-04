MSC Cruises Reveals ‘World’s Greatest Bars’

Today, MSC Cruises announced that its world-class Food and beverage offering is being enhanced with its brand-new beverage program, ‘World’s Greatest Bars’.

The program will be available for a six-month activation with the Paradiso pop-up aboard MSC World Europa and Sips aboard MSC Euribia, bringing acclaimed bars to MSC Cruises’ ships and offering guests a unique experience at sea.

Jacques Van Staden, Food & Beverage Vice President at MSC Cruises, said, “We’re delighted to bring the ‘World’s Greatest Bars’ concept on board our ships to create world-class and innovative experiences for our guests. The new program brings our food and beverage offerings to new heights, providing unforgettable experiences not seen before at sea. We’re thrilled to have on board such exciting bars, SIPS and Paradiso, two ranked as some of the best in the world. These two bars are incredibly hard to get into right now, so we’re so excited that our guests can get a taste of the action.”

This new program will welcome world-famous bars as pop-ups on board selected MSC Cruises ships, each for six months, to serve up something extra special for guests. The pop-ups include award-winning bars Paradiso and Sips from Barcelona, Spain, allowing guests to savor the finest mixology during their time at sea.

Experts from each bar have trained the onboard teams, sharing cocktail secrets to maintain their famous flavors and techniques.

Are you excited to explore this new experience? Let us know in the comments!