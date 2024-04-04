Cruise Saudi Selects VIKAND as Healthcare Partner for AROYA Cruises

Cruise Saudi has named VIKAND as the provider of medical management services for AROYA Cruises, the first cruise line tailored to Arabian preferences.

“We are delighted to be collaborating with VIKAND. Our clients expect a premium service, and we were impressed with their experience in delivering proactive health and wellness to guests and crew,” said Lars Clasen, CEO of Cruise Saudi. “It is important that our AROYA Cruises guests feel safe and can turn to trusted medical professionals should they feel unwell during a voyage.”

ABOUT VIKAND’S SERVICES

VIKAND will provide pre-launch support, biomedical device procurement, and ongoing maritime healthcare services. AROYA Cruises aims to offer guests authentic Arabian experiences, prioritizing safety and quality standards. VIKAND’s proactive and comprehensive medical management approach focuses on onboard health and wellness, including analyzing biomedical equipment and facilities pre-launch for compliance with standards. With expertise in launching vessels, VIKAND supports AROYA Cruises in all aspects of onboard healthcare operations, from staffing to supply chain solutions throughout the launch and operational phases.

“I am delighted that AROYA Cruises have entrusted VIKAND to help launch their first cruise ship and provide ongoing support for its medical needs,” said Peter Hult, CEO of VIKAND. We understand that each ship is a delicate ecosystem, and our services integrate seamlessly to protect guests and crew against medical risks, helping to keep everyone onboard safe and healthy. e wish this new venture well and hope to nurture a long-term partnership with AROYA Cruises.”

The ship will set sail from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in 2024.