Margaritaville at Sea Unveils New Accommodations on Islander Ship

Margaritaville at Sea introduces new stateroom and suite choices on the Islander, departing from Port Tampa Bay in June.

The ship’s 1,105 staterooms will have refreshed décor and Margaritaville signature linens, ranging from cozy interiors to unique Signature Suites inspired by Jimmy Buffett songs.

“We are excited to welcome guests onboard our newest ship, debuting a variety of staterooms designed to elevate and refine the Margaritaville experience at sea,” said Brad Schwaeble, COO of Margaritaville. “As we expand, we want to ensure that travelers are immediately transported to the Margaritaville state of mind by featuring some of our more popular venues throughout our hotels, resorts, and restaurants – while most importantly, creating new ones unique to our cruise line.”

MORE ABOUT THE ACCOMMODATIONS

Among the stateroom options, Margaritaville at Sea Islander will offer six exclusive Signature Grand Suites inspired by popular songs like “Come Monday” and “Everlasting Moon.” These suites feature Margaritaville-themed decor and amenities, including a spacious balcony, walk-in shower, premium furnishings, and additional perks like priority boarding and concierge services. The ship has twelve stateroom types to cater to couples, families, solo travelers, and larger groups. The 700 balcony staterooms include Grand Terrace Corner Suites, Serene Junior Suites with expansive balcony views, Wake View Balcony staterooms at the back of the ship, as well as Premium Extended Balcony and Breezy Balcony options.

Other stateroom choices consist of Picturesque ocean-view rooms with scenic sea views and Cozy Interior rooms, offering great value and a comfortable base for a cruise. Basic amenities in all staterooms include TVs, bathrooms with showers, in-room safes, hair dryers, USB outlets, vanity areas, and storage space.

The first sailing of Margaritaville at Sea Islander will depart on June 14 from Port Tampa Bay for a 4-night cruise with a visit to Cozumel, Mexico, and two days of activities at Sea.

Will you be sailing aboard Margaritaville at Sea Islander? Let us know in the comments!