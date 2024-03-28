Margaritaville at Sea Introduces New Dining Options for Islander

Margaritaville at Sea announces new dining and beverage options on the Islander ship.

There are six new dining concepts and 11 new bars and lounges, with familiar favorites like JWB Prime Steakhouse and Cheeseburger in Paradise.

“The culinary experience aboard Margaritaville at Sea is central to crafting unforgettable memories for our guests, which is why we’re thrilled to unveil this array of exciting new restaurants, lounges and bars aboard the Islander,” said Eric Neuwirth, VP of Food & Beverage at Margaritaville at Sea. “Our new options are lively hubs of relaxation and indulgence, each offering its own elevated blend of flavors, cuisine, ambiance, and island-inspired charm. Every moment and meal aboard the Islander will be a celebration of the Margaritaville lifestyle.”

New dining venues

Far Side of the World Sushi Bar: This Asian-fusion sushi bar and lounge will offer innovative dishes like Sea-Cuterie Boards and Crunchy Volcano Rolls.

Mexican Cutie Cantina: This complimentary venue allows guests to create their own street-style tacos or enjoy a breakfast burrito.

Island Eats is an adults-only seafood shack at The Tiki Bar serving ocean bar bites like peel-and-eat shrimp and tuna nachos.

Tiki Grill: Indulge in tropical-inspired dishes like Crispy Smothered Wings and Fire-Grilled Filet Skewers at The Tiki Bar.

Islander Dining Room: Located on the upper floor of the main dining room, guests can enjoy favorites from Fins Dining Room along with seasonal specialties.

NEW BAR EXPERIENCES

The Islander pool deck will have a three-story LandShark Bar. The bar features two levels of shaded bar areas and the LandShark Lookout, offering 360-degree outdoor views and a prime spot to watch the big screen.

Additionally, new bars and lounges on the Islander include:

The Flip Flop Atrium: This lounge serves signature cocktails in the 14-story atrium.

Coral Reef Lounge: An aquarium-themed lounge with nightly entertainment and ocean-inspired cocktails.

Far Side of the World Arcade and Lounge: Enjoy boba teas and games during the day and sake-infused cocktails at night.

Hot, Hot, Hot Night Club: A two-story nightclub for dancing the night away.

Hemisphere Dancer Craft Spirits: A warm and intimate setting for pre-dinner drinks.

Love and Luck Casino Bar: Hand-crafted cocktails and casino games.

Havana Daydreamin’ Sports Bar and Lounge offers island vibes, Latin music, craft beers, rum, and pub games.

Bubbles Up Lounge and Champagne Bar is a place to enjoy bubbly, upscale wines and cocktails under the stars.

The Tiki Bar: An adult-only lounge with stunning views at the back of the ship.

The ship’s first sailing is scheduled for June 14, 2024, from Port Tampa Bay on a 4-night itinerary to Cozumel, Mexico, with two sea days. Visit the Margaritaville at Sea website for more information.