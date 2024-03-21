Margaritaville At Sea Reveals 2025 Itineraries

Margaritaville at Sea announced new itineraries and ports of call for 2025 on the Margaritaville at Sea Islander.

The ship will set sail from Port Tampa Bay in June. Passengers can now choose from six- and seven-night voyages to Belize, Jamaica, and Grand Cayman, in addition to the existing four- and five-night trips to Key West, Cozumel, and Progreso. The new itineraries allow guests to explore tropical destinations, enjoy entertainment, and relax on sea days.

“These longer sails and captivating new ports of call will deliver entirely new experiences for our guests seeking the ultimate in adventure and relaxation,” said Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea. “More days at sea also means plenty of time to explore all the Islander has to offer, from brand new entertainment and food and beverage options to exciting amenities and venues.”

Margaritaville at Sea Islander

Margaritaville at Sea Islander now offers 13 itineraries ranging from four to seven nights, providing various experiences in popular destinations like Key West, Progreso, Cozumel, Ocho Rios, Belize, and Grand Cayman.

Highlights include a 14-story atrium, themed bars, unique dining options, family-friendly activities, and familiar favorites from Palm Beach-based Margaritaville at Sea Paradise.

The first sailing of Margaritaville at Sea Islander is scheduled for June 14, 2024, from Port Tampa Bay, stopping in Cozumel and featuring two sea days.

