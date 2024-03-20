Viking Cruises Begins 2024 River Cruise Season

Viking Cruises has begun its 2024 river cruise season aboard its Viking Longship in Europe. She will sail various itineraries on the Rhine, Main, Danube, Seine, Rhône, Douro, Moselle, and Elbe rivers.

“With its rich history, culture and scenic regions that are best explored by river, Europe remains our most popular destination,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “As more curious travelers become familiar with river voyages as a seamless method for exploring, we are pleased to begin a new season on Europe’s iconic waterways.”

NEW WINTER ITINERARY

Treasures of the Danube will run from December 2024 to early March 2025, allowing guests to visit ports along the Danube River between Budapest and Passau.

Guests can also opt for the 10-day Treasures of the Rhine itinerary, launched in December 2023, which travels between Amsterdam and Basel. Winter is a great time to visit these destinations as there are fewer crowds, better access to landmarks, and chances to experience local traditions.

2024 RIVER ITINERARIES

Rhine Getaway (8 days; Amsterdam—Basel) – Explore the Middle Rhine, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, with its turreted fortresses, grand cathedrals, historic cities, and medieval towns. This journey includes stops in Amsterdam, Cologne, and Basel.

Danube Waltz (8 days; Budapest—Passau) – Experience the relaxing thermal baths of Budapest and learn the waltz at a Viennese dance school. Indulge in Austro-Hungarian cuisine in Vienna and Budapest, and admire the stunning beauty of the Wachau Valley. Visit lesser-known Central European cities like Bratislava and Passau and explore daily monastic life at Göttweig Abbey.

Romantic Danube (8 days; Budapest—Regensburg) – Explore Budapest’s Castle District and the famous Chain Bridge. Visit Göttweig Abbey and make dumplings with Wachau Valley apricots. Discover historic Salzburg and enjoy a concert featuring Mozart and Strauss in Vienna. This 8-day journey along the “Blue Danube” offers medieval towns, grand cities, and stunning scenery.

Paris & the Heart of Normandy (8 days; Paris roundtrip) – Experience Paris and the Normandy beaches. Explore Rouen’s Gothic architecture and Monet’s house and gardens in Giverny. This voyage celebrates France’s history, art, food, and customs.

Lyon & Provence (8 days; Lyon—Avignon) – Experience a painting class in Arles, Roman Provence, Avignon’s Palace of the Popes, and Lyon’s culinary scene. Savor local wines, truffles, and chèvre cheese. This voyage along the Rhône showcases the beauty that inspired artists like Cézanne and Chagall.

Christmas on the Rhine (8 days; Basel—Amsterdam) – Immerse yourself in Christmas spirit in storybook villages. Enjoy yuletide treats, browse festive stalls, and admire the lights of Cologne. This voyage is a joyful celebration of festive cheer along the Rhine.

Danube Christmas Delights (8 days; Budapest—Passau) – Explore cultural capitals, fairy-tale villages, and Christmas markets. Savor Austro-Hungarian cuisine and admire the Wachau Valley.

Christmas on the Seine (8 days; Paris roundtrip) – Enjoy the holiday season in Paris and Normandy. Enjoy festive markets, regional dining, and seasonal treats onboard.

Portugal’s River of Gold (10 days; Lisbon—Porto) – Explore Lisbon, Coimbra, Salamanca, and Porto. Enjoy traditional cuisine, wine, fado singing, and a Douro River cruise.

Grand European Tour (15 days; Budapest – Amsterdam) – Explore Rhine Valley vistas, Austria’s Wachau Valley, Vienna’s culture, and Budapest’s cafes. This 15-day journey spans Europe’s iconic rivers.

Will you be sailing with Viking Cruises during their river cruise season? Let us know in the comments!