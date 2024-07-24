Princess Cruises Unveils 2026 Alaska Season

Princess Cruises is introducing its largest-ever Alaska season for 2026, featuring the new Star Princess ship.

MORE ABOUT THE 2026 SEASON

The 2026 Alaska season will feature 8 Princess ships, 180 departures, and 19 destinations.

Star Princess, the second Sphere Class ship, will debut in the fall of 2025 and sail its first summer season in Alaska. The ship offers stunning views of glaciers and wildlife. The Dome and The Sphere are among its distinctive architectural elements, and the ship is a top destination for foodies at sea with its world-class culinary offerings.

“2026 will reinforce Princess’ leadership in Alaska vacations. The deployment of the magnificent Star Princess to Alaska for the first time will offer guests unprecedented views, luxurious accommodations, and the finest food, beverages, and entertainment ever seen in the Great Land. Our guests will experience Alaska like never before aboard our innovative Sphere Class ship,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

ALASKA SEASON HIGHLIGHTS

7-day Glacier Voyage: Discovery Princess, Grand Princess, Coral Princess, and Island Princess visit two Alaska glaciers and Glacier Bay National Park.

Inside Passage: 7-20 day cruises with up to four glacier views depart from Seattle, San Francisco, Vancouver, B.C., and Los Angeles.

Longer Sailings: 16-day Inside Passage on Emerald Princess and 20-day Ultimate Alaska Solstice on Ruby Princess offer extended stays.

Princess offers shore excursions at each port of call, including “Cook My Catch” fishing excursions, helicopter tours, and whale watching.

“North to Alaska with Princess” program

The “North to Alaska with Princess” program offers naturalist talks, a planetarium show, and fresh Alaskan seafood. The Junior Ranger program is also available for kids.

Bookings open August 1. The “Better Than Best Price Guarantee” offers the lowest rates and a refund of 120% of the price difference if a lower rate is found before the final payment. The offer ends on September 2, 2024.

“Whether you’re a first-time cruiser or a seasoned traveler, Princess is the ultimate choice for luxury and adventure, with awe-inspiring glaciers, unforgettable wildlife encounters, and the freshest seafood imaginable,” said Padgett.

