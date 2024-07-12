Emerald Princess to Homeport in Boston
Princess Cruises is bringing Emerald Princess to Flynn Cruiseport Boston on July 14, marking the start of its inaugural season in the city.
Emerald Princess features a range of amenities and activities, including comfortable staterooms, fine dining options, entertainment options, casino games, spa facilities, and recreational activities.
She will offer scenic Canada & New England cruises, including a unique opportunity to visit Greenland, the world’s largest island.
“The debut of Emerald Princess for our maiden Boston season celebrates a convenient new home port for New Englanders and beyond to set sail on a premium cruise at an exceptional value, especially when compared to land-based vacations,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “Our presence also generates substantial revenue for local businesses from our guests and crew, as we’ll bring upwards of 30,000 cruisers to experience all that Boston has to offer.”
Emerald Princess will offer 10 Canada & New England cruises from 7 to 17 days. Guests can enjoy the region’s fall foliage, colonial history, lighthouses, and fresh seafood. The season’s highlight is a unique opportunity to visit Greenland, which has stunning landscapes, fjords, and diverse wildlife.
7-day Canada & New England: July 14, 21, 28; August 4, 2024
Visiting Halifax, Sydney (Cape Breton Island), Charlottetown (Prince Edward Island), and Portland or Bar Harbor.
Departing from Boston to Québec, with stops in Portland, Saint John, Halifax, Sydney (Cape Breton Island), Charlottetown (Prince Edward Island), and Saguenay.