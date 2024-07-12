Emerald Princess to Homeport in Boston

Princess Cruises is bringing Emerald Princess to Flynn Cruiseport Boston on July 14, marking the start of its inaugural season in the city.

Emerald Princess features a range of amenities and activities, including comfortable staterooms, fine dining options, entertainment options, casino games, spa facilities, and recreational activities.

She will offer scenic Canada & New England cruises, including a unique opportunity to visit Greenland, the world’s largest island.

“The debut of Emerald Princess for our maiden Boston season celebrates a convenient new home port for New Englanders and beyond to set sail on a premium cruise at an exceptional value, especially when compared to land-based vacations,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “Our presence also generates substantial revenue for local businesses from our guests and crew, as we’ll bring upwards of 30,000 cruisers to experience all that Boston has to offer.”

Emerald Princess will offer 10 Canada & New England cruises from 7 to 17 days. Guests can enjoy the region’s fall foliage, colonial history, lighthouses, and fresh seafood. The season’s highlight is a unique opportunity to visit Greenland, which has stunning landscapes, fjords, and diverse wildlife.

Emerald Princess offers the following cruises from Boston in 2024:

7-day Canada & New England: July 14, 21, 28; August 4, 2024

Visiting Halifax, Sydney (Cape Breton Island), Charlottetown (Prince Edward Island), and Portland or Bar Harbor.

10-day Classic Canada & New England: August 28; September 17; October 7, 2024

Departing from Boston to Québec, with stops in Portland, Saint John, Halifax, Sydney (Cape Breton Island), Charlottetown (Prince Edward Island), and Saguenay.

17-day Greenland & Canada: August 11, 2024

Roundtrip from Boston, visiting Nuuk, Qaqortoq, and Nanortalik in Greenland, plus Sydney (Cape Breton Island), Corner Brook, St. Anthony (Newfoundland), and St. John’s (Newfoundland).

“It is our longstanding partnerships with renowned cruise lines such as Princess Cruises that solidify our position as a premier east coast port and tourism destination,” said Lauren Gleason , Massachusetts Port Authority Interim Port Director & Chief Administrative Officer. “We wish Princess Cruises success as they expand their presence in the region with this inaugural homeport season offering sailings from July – October to Canada /New England. We appreciate Princess Cruises’ continued support as each Emerald Princess visit will provide substantial economic impact in both revenue and jobs throughout Massachusetts and New England.”