Utopia of the Seas Arrives in Port Canaveral

Get ready to set sail for the ultimate short getaway! Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas has just arrived in Port Canaveral, Florida!

The ship’s crew of over 2,000 celebrated on the Caribbean pool deck of Royal Caribbean’s new Utopia of the Seas, located near attractions like the longest dry slide at sea and a FlowRider surf simulator.

GRAMMY-winning artist Meghan Trainor will officially name Utopia and perform at a ceremony before it sets sail, offering 3-night weekend and 4-night weekday cruises.

MORE ABOUT UTOPIA OF THE SEAS

Utopia of the Seas offers over 40 dining, drinking, and entertainment options, including unique events and activities. Guests can enjoy multiple pools, a train car dining experience, two casinos, a tiki bar, and various ways to relax and have fun.