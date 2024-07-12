Chefs Making Waves

I just love it when worlds collide!

In this case, I’m talking about my passion for cruising and my obsession with celebrity chefs coming together for Chefs Making Waves, a mouth-watering theme cruise that sets sail aboard Norwegian Gem from Miami to Cozumel on May 5, 2025. This 4-night sailing, presented by Sixthman in partnership with a21 and EBG Solutions, is a celebration of dining and mixology that features some of today’s most recognized chefs: Tom Colicchio, Robert Irvine, Geoffrey Zakarian, Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant, Richard Blais, and more.

Celebrity chefs aren’t new to cruising by any means — there’s Carnival and Guy Fieri, Crystal and Nobu, Royal Caribbean and Jamie Oliver, Oceania and Jacques Pepin, and Windstar and the James Beard Foundation, to name a few. But Chefs Making Waves brings together a bunch of our favorites to create a dining extravaganza from stem to stern.

Restaurant Takeovers: Don’t worry! Chefs Making Waves won’t squeeze all of its chefs into one galley to fight over the potato peeler. Instead, each chef (or team of chefs) will be assigned one of Norwegian Gem’s six restaurants, showcasing that chef’s specially curated dinner menu for the duration of the sailing. You simply reserve your favorites — no surcharge — and bring your appetite. And there’s more good news: All guests receive a complimentary Premium Plus Beverage Package, meaning wine, beer and cocktails — at dinner and otherwise — are on the house.

Buffet Spotlights: Alas, it’s not possible to experience all six restaurants during a 4-day sailing. But your favorite chefs’ dishes aren’t limited to those served at restaurants at dinner time. Throughout the day, you’ll find some specially created fare at Norwegian Gem’s Garden Café buffet.

Culinary and Mixology Demos: It’s one thing to watch your favorite chef whip up a specialty on TV and quite another to be right there, entertained and educated as he or she shares the secrets behind their tantalizing creations. And, during Chefs Making Waves, the world of mixology will get the same treatment. Best of all — these culinary and mixology demonstrations require no advance reservations or surcharge and you’ll leave with a copy of the recipe(s) to tackle at home.

Culinary Conversations: Whether it’s kitchen technique and recipe creation, the restaurant business, or creative approaches to fighting hunger, the chefs making waves aboard Chefs Making Waves are looking forward to sharing their experiences in these intimate sessions. And, again, no surcharge or reservations required.

You’ll Vacation With Your Favorite Chefs!: Sure, food and drink might be the main draw during this sailing … but so is just plain fun! Expect dance parties, autograph sessions, and a few upgraded and optional experiences (at an extra charge). For example, did you ever think you’d be playing bingo with your favorite chefs? Aboard Chefs Making Waves, you can! And, of course, you and the chefs will enjoy all of the amenities featured aboard Norwegian Gem, like her swimming pools, hot tubs, spa, casino, sports court, and more, plus a full day in Cozumel to enjoy the beach, the cuisine, and a few margaritas.

Reservations for Chefs Making Waves are open now. For more information, visit Chefs Making Waves – May 5-9, 2025.