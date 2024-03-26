Windstar Cruises Celebrates 10 Year Partnership with James Beard Foundation

Windstar Cruises celebrates its 10th Anniversary of partnering with the James Beard Foundation in 2025, expanding its themed culinary sailings!

Windstar Cruises will host five acclaimed chefs, four of whom have previously sailed with the cruise line, showcasing their regional culinary expertise and specialty dishes onboard. The lineup includes chefs such as Jamilka Borges, José Mendin, Jennifer Hill Booker, Jennifer Jasinski, and Larry Forgione.

“We are thrilled to recognize our 10-year partnership with the James Beard Foundation,” said Windstar President Christopher Prelog. “We take pride in the numerous chefs who have sailed with us, shared their stories, and crafted signature dishes – enhancing the culinary experience for all of our guests on Windstar.”

Guests on James Beard Foundation sailings can personally engage with the chefs through a chef-hosted dinner and wine pairing, two onboard cooking demonstrations with recipe takeaways, and a shoreside market tour. Since the partnership’s inception, Windstar has welcomed over three dozen James Beard Foundation-affiliated chefs onboard.

Details for the five James Beard Foundation-themed cruises in 2025

March 15, 2025, with Chef Jamilka Borges on a 7-day “Windward Ways & Tobago Cays: Aruba to Bridgetown” aboard Windstar’s Star Pride. Chef Jamilka Borges, owner of Lilith, is a Puerto Rican native recognized as a James Beard Award semifinalist and Rising Star Chef of the Year.

April 12, 2025, with Chef José Mendin on an 8-day “Spanish Symphony: Lisbon to Barcelona” aboard Windstar’s Wind Surf. Chef José Mendin, co-founder of the Pubbelly Boys Restaurant Group in Miami, is a five-time James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef: South.

June 29, 2025, with Chef Jennifer Hill Booker on an 11-day “Baltic Beauty: Stockholm to Copenhagen” aboard Windstar’s Star Legend. Chef Jennifer Hill Booker, known for her modern Southern healthy cuisine with a French twist, is an alum of the James Beard Foundation Chef Bootcamp for Policy and Change.

August 27, 2025, with Chef Jennifer Jasinski on a 9-day “Adriatic Archipelagos & Greek Goddesses: Venice to Athens” aboard Windstar’s Wind Surf. Chef Jennifer Jasinski, James Beard Award winner for Best Chef: Southwest, owns several top Denver restaurants and has appeared on Top Chef Masters.

October 7, 2025, with Chef Larry Forgione on a 12-day “Southeast Canadian Explorations: Montreal to New York” aboard Windstar’s Star Pride. Chef Larry Forgione, known as “The Godfather of American Cuisine,” is a pioneer in the farm-to-table movement and has received numerous accolades, including the James Beard Awards.

