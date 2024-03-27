Seven Seas Splendor to Host 2027 World Cruise for the First Time

Regent Seven Seas Cruises announces the 2027 World Cruise – World of Splendor onboard Seven Seas Splendor.

This 140-night voyage from Miami to New York visits 71 ports in the Caribbean, Pacific Islands, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Africa, and Europe. Guests will enjoy 480 included shore excursions and 14 overnight stays, and they will have the opportunity to visit 73 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

“We have seen continued interest and demand to venture further afield and for longer durations and so we are thrilled to announce that our 2027 World Cruise will take place on board Seven Seas Splendor, offering more luxury travelers the opportunity to enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “This will be the first time a World Cruise will sail on board one of our magnificent Explorer-Class ships, Seven Seas Splendor, which was launched in 2020 and offers the highest standards of unrivaled luxury, and featuring the one-of-a-kind, 4,443 square foot Regent Suite.”

SEVEN SEAS SPLENDOR WORLD CRUISE

Seven Seas Splendor will host Regent’s 2027 World Cruise, offering more suites for sale than the 2026 World Cruise. Guests can experience the Regent Suite, the most exclusive residence at sea, on the 2027 World Cruise priced at $1.7 million for two guests. Fares for the 140-night voyage range from $91,499 for a Veranda Suite to $839,999 for the Regent Suite. Travelers can also opt for a 126-night voyage from Miami to Rome, with fares starting at $84,999 and going up to $755,999.

ITINERARY HIGHLIGHTS

Guests will start with a one-night stay in a Miami hotel and an exclusive gala before boarding Seven Seas Splendor.

In addition to 486 complimentary shore excursions, guests will enjoy three exclusive events in Panama City, Panama; Colombo, Sri Lanka; and Málaga, Spain.

Regent’s World Cruises offers personalized amenities such as first-class airfare and unlimited valet laundry services. Additional amenities include door-to-door luggage service, phone time per suite, onboard medical consultations, and a commemorative gift.

Guests on the world exploration will enjoy specialty dining, premium beverages, WiFi, and more.

The ship features 15 suite categories, with 373 suites offering balcony space.

T he Regent Suite on the fourteenth deck of Seven Seas Splendor includes a wraparound veranda and a glass-enclosed solarium with 270-degree views. It also offers an in-suite spa retreat, a butler, a car, a driver in ports, luxurious amenities, and a Hästens Vividus mattress.

Seven Seas Splendor offers nine dining options, five complimentary specialty restaurants, and 24-hour in-suite dining. Guests can enjoy dishes from Compass Rose, Pacific Rim, Prime 7, Chartreuse, and Sette Mari at La Veranda.

The ship offers cooking classes at the Culinary Arts Kitchen and exclusive spa treatments at Serene Spa & WellnessTM.

Other amenities include a selection of food and drinks, such as lobster, filet mignon, smoked salmon, caviar, wine, and champagne.

The ship is adorned with a valuable art collection, crystal chandeliers, flower arrangements, and Italian marble.

SHORESIDE EXPERIENCES

Panama City, Panama – January 25, 2027

Enjoy Panamanian cuisine and live entertainment in a luxurious setting. Colombo, Sri Lanka – April 9, 2027

Enjoy local food, cultural dance performances, and hands-on experiences with local experts.

Málaga, Spain – May 22, 2027

Experience a display of 1920s fashion, vintage car showcases, and an enchanting show inspired by the era.

Overnight Port Stays

Miami, Florida

Panama City, Panama

Los Angeles, California

Papeete (Tahiti), French Polynesia

Sydney, Australia

Cairns, Australia

Bali (Benoa), Indonesia

Singapore

Colombo, Sri Lanka

Malé, Maldives

Mumbai, India

Luxor (Safaga), Egypt

Aqaba, Jordan

Jerusalem (Haifa), Jordan

UNESCO World Heritage Sites

Coiba National Park from Panama City, Panama

Kakadu National Park from Darwin, Australia

Singapore Botanic Gardens from Singapore

Elephanta Caves from Mumbai, India

Palmeral of Elche from Alicante, Spain

The 2027 World Cruise opens for reservations on April 10, 2024, but guests can pre-register from March 27, 2024, by visiting the cruise line’s website today!