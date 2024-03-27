Ride Brightline to Hard Rock Stadium for Race Weekend

Brightline will provide transportation options for the 2024 Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, which will be held in partnership with Hard Rock Stadium from May 3 to 5, 2024.

The Aventura Station will be the designated pickup and drop-off site for the weekend’s race. Fans coming from Central Florida can now ride Brightline to the event without the stress of driving. Enjoy high-speed racing, local menus, and top-notch hospitality at the race weekend.