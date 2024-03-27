Ride Brightline to Hard Rock Stadium for Race Weekend
Brightline will provide transportation options for the 2024 Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, which will be held in partnership with Hard Rock Stadium from May 3 to 5, 2024.
The Aventura Station will be the designated pickup and drop-off site for the weekend’s race. Fans coming from Central Florida can now ride Brightline to the event without the stress of driving. Enjoy high-speed racing, local menus, and top-notch hospitality at the race weekend.
Fans attending the race weekend at Hard Rock Stadium can reserve a Brightline trip from various locations such as Orlando, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami to the Aventura Station. From there, a complimentary Hard Rock Stadium Connect shuttle will transport them to and from the event. Look for the Hard Rock Connect icon when booking.
Brightline trains will run to and from the Aventura Brightline Station hourly throughout the weekend. Shuttles will leave the Aventura Station 10 minutes after trains arrive and return from the stadium an hour before trains depart. Lot 16, near the Gate 3 Pedestrian Bridge, will be the designated stadium drop-off/pickup area.
RACE WEEK CONNECT SCHEDULE
AVENTURA STATION ENTERTAINMENT
During the race weekend, Aventura Station will offer special tastings, food pairings, and race-day swag. Guests traveling from Miami Central, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach can enjoy a specialty race-day cocktail at the Mary Mary Bar. Those who book PREMIUM tickets will have access to complimentary food, select cocktails, and alcoholic beverages in the PREMIUM lounge and onboard.
A complimentary Hard Rock Stadium Connect shuttle will be provided for guests with train tickets, parking passes, or those using preferred rideshare options.
For more information on Brightline’s service during the race weekend and to book tickets, visit their website.