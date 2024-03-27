Explora Journeys Shares New Destination Experiences in the Mediterranean

Explora Journeys has unveiled a new collection of Destination Experiences in the Mediterranean for 2024, expanding its offerings for the inaugural season of EXPLORA I and EXPLORA II.

These curated journeys aim to immerse travelers in the Mediterranean region’s diverse heritage and authentic traditions.

“Embarking on our newest Mediterranean journeys, travelers have the chance to immerse themselves in a tapestry of rich history and vibrant cultures,” said Koray Savas, VP Hotel at Explora Journeys. “From the sun-kissed shores of Italy to hidden gems in Greece, each experience is meticulously curated to unveil the essence of the Mediterranean spirit. Our team has carefully crafted experiences in each destination that will enrich our guests and make each journey truly memorable. Experiences are tailored to intimate groups of 2–25 guests, with time to experience off-the-beaten-path encounters at a slower pace. Our aim is to provide guests with unforgettable moments, deepening their connection with these timeless destinations.”

ITINERARY HIGHLIGHTS

Rovinj, Croatia: Truffle Hunting in Istria

Travelers can join a local Istrian family for a truffle hunt in the scenic woodlands of Istria, accompanied by trained dogs. Exploring the medieval town of Motovun adds to the experience.

Casablanca, Morocco: Hammam and Lunch at a Historic Palace

Guests will visit the Hassan II Mosque and enjoy a traditional hammam experience using clay from the Atlas Mountains. A lunch at a historic palace in Casablanca will offer Moroccan cuisine in ornate surroundings.

Mykonos, Greece: Vineyards and Villages

Guests will visit a family-owned organic vineyard to learn about biodynamic wine crafting and sample wines paired with local delicacies before returning to the ship.

Málaga, Spain: Granada Exploration

Travelers will explore the hidden treasures of Granada, from the Albaicín barrio to the Sacromonte Roma community, indulging in local food and drink along the way.

Livorno, Italy: Lucca Bike Tour and Picnic

Guests will enjoy a bike tour of Lucca, stopping at landmarks like the Cathedral of San Martino and Piazza dell’Anfiteatro. The tour will be followed by a Tuscan picnic on the city walls.

Brindisi, Italy: Trulli of Alberobello and Ostuni

Travelers will visit the iconic Trulli huts in Alberobello before exploring the UNESCO World Heritage site and enjoying lunch at a Trullo restaurant.

Guests can now head to the Explora Journeys website to book the destination experiences. Set sail aboard EXPLORA I from June to early December 2024, or travel aboard EXPLORA II from Barcelona to Civitavecchia on August 11, 2024.

