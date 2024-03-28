Kathryn Sargent Designs Uniforms for Cunard’s Future Captains

Cunard captain Inger Thorhauge had a final fitting with Savile Row Master Tailor Kathryn Sargent for Queen Anne‘s arrival.

Sargent, the world’s first female Master Tailor, collaborated with Cunard to create uniforms for the next generation of captains and officers. The uniforms blend British design with Cunard’s ocean travel heritage.

“It’s been a privilege to work with Kathryn and see how the style and elegance of her uniforms have come to life throughout the design and fitting process,” said Captain Inger Thorhauge. “I can’t wait to wear the new uniform with pride when I and my team will be welcoming guests for the very first time on May 3.”

Kathryn Sargent added: “I have long held a fascination and interest in the symbolism and structure of uniforms and working with Cunard. It has been a privilege to get to know Captain Inger and to work with a brand whose principles closely align with a shared sense of tradition, precision, craft, and putting the individual at the heart of what both do – and an appreciation for dressing appropriately with a sense of occasion, grace, and comfort.”

