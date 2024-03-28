Brightline Home Runner Trains Return

Brightline is once again partnering with the Miami Marlins for the 2024 season to provide Home Runner trains to loanDepot Park, making it easy for fans in Central and South Florida to attend games without dealing with traffic.

train DETAILS

During the 2024 season, guests on the Home Runner trains can enjoy drink specials, Marlins cocktails, and specialty bites from the Mary Mary bar.

Premium guests will receive complimentary food and beverages, including select cocktails, in the Premium lounge and on the train.

Fans can easily get to the game by choosing the Home Runner train option when purchasing tickets on the Brightline website or app.

The Home Runner will transport guests to MiamiCentral Station, where dedicated shuttles will take them to loanDepot Park

Use code ALLABOARD when booking to receive a 25% discount on SMART fares for groups of 4 or more traveling between South Florida and Orlando. Fans planning a baseball getaway or staycation can save money at participating Marriott Bonvoy locations and receive a $50 hotel credit for food and beverage.

Head to the Brightline website for more information!