Carnival’s New Solar Park

Carnival Cruise Line has once again proved its dedication to sustainability by opening a brand-new solar park at its Amber Cove Cruise Center in the Dominican Republic.

With 1,800 solar panels, the park will fulfill 80 percent of the Center’s energy needs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 1,000 tons per year.

This drastic reduction is the environmental equivalent of planting 3,000 trees.

Amber Cove is one of Carnival’s eight premier port destinations and private islands. It spans 25 acres and offers a wide range of exciting amenities, including a thrilling zip line and plenty of waterfront and hilltop cabanas.

By Alex Darlington

