Caribbean Green

It’s official: Anguilla’s Zemi Beach House is now the “greenest” resort on the island, and possibly in the whole Caribbean region.

Zemi, part of the LXR Hotel portfolio, has earned the honor by, among other things, debuting a new solar farm that allows the entire 76-room complex to run exclusively on solar energy during the day, and to store energy to be used in evenings and periods of low sunlight.

“We take pride in creating a beautiful environment for our guests and maintaining the beauty of our island for travelers to enjoy for decades to come,” said Zemi Beach House general manager, Paulo Paias.

By Alex Darlington

To read more cruise and travel reviews like this, subscribe to Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine.