Chef Morimoto to Join Guests on ‘Majestic Japan’ Cruise

Join Holland America Line’s 53-day “Majestic Japan” voyage from September 24-30, 2024, where chef Masaharu Morimoto will join the Westerdam cruise. A renowned chef from Hiroshima, Morimoto, will offer exclusive culinary experiences while on board.

“Having Chef Morimoto cruise with us is an experience that our guests will never forget. Learning from such a renowned expert and hearing about his background while visiting his homeland is a perfect way to bring more of Japan on board,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of the food and beverage division for Holland America Line. “Throughout the Majestic Japan cruise, our guests also will get to sample some incredible local fish that we feature on our menus as part of our Global Fresh Fish program. The dishes are a wonderful way to showcase the destinations for our guests.”

MORE ABOUT THE SAILING

One of the highlights of his visit will be three pop-up dinners at Pinnacle Grill, where guests will have the opportunity to dine up close with the chef.

He will host a “Coffee Chat” where guests can interact with him in a more intimate setting.

Chef Morimoto will also participate in a culinary demonstration showcasing his signature dishes created through Holland America’s Global Fresh Fish Program.

“I am excited to sail on board a Holland America Line cruise that puts such a deep focus on my home country of Japan, its unique local ingredients, and visits my hometown,” said Chef Morimoto. “To be able to share my passion for fresh fish while visiting a place that means so much to me will be memorable for not only the ship’s guests but for me personally.”

‘Majestic Japan’ Legendary Voyage

The 53-day “Majestic Japan” Legendary Voyage departs Seattle, Washington, on September 1, 2024, aboard the Westerdam. The journey visits 21 ports, including 13 stops in Japan during the fall season. Highlights include overnight stays in Yokohama (Tokyo) and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Chef Masaharu Morimoto joins the voyage on September 24 at Osaka and stays on board until September 30, visiting his hometown of Hiroshima and other ports along the way.

The three options for guests to book while Chef Morimoto is sailing are:

53-days (full cruise), roundtrip Seattle, September 1 — October 24, 2024.

51-days (full cruise), Vancouver, Canada, to Seattle, September 3 — October 24, 2024.

34 days (segment), Yokohama (Tokyo) to Seattle, September 21 — October 24, 2024.

A fourth bookable segment, before the chef’s visit, is a 19-day segment from Seattle to Yokohama from September 1 to 21.

Restaurant and Pop-Up Experience

Introducing Morimoto By Sea, a unique dining experience on Holland America Line. This stand-alone restaurant and pop-up concept offers a globally-inspired menu with artfully presented dishes and drinks for all palates. The menu features fresh seafood sourced from a global network of ports, ensuring the best flavors on board.

For a cover charge, guests can enjoy a multi-course menu with exclusive beverages created by Chef Morimoto.

Global Fresh Fish Program

Holland America Line’s Global Fresh Fish Program sources 80 types of fresh fish from 60 ports, getting seafood from port to plate in under 48 hours.

The program offers destination-inspired menus and local specialties.

Holland America Line is certified by the Marine Stewardship Council and Aquaculture Stewardship Council, ensuring wild-caught or sustainably sourced seafood.

Alaska cruises feature 100% certified, sustainable wild Alaska seafood.

Cruise-only fares for the 53-day Majestic Japan cruise start at $7,894 per person, double occupancy, with taxes, fees, and port expenses included.

