Magic at Sea – Revealed!

Have you been spellbound by TV shows like America’s Got Talent and Masters of Illusion? Are you amazed by top Las Vegas showmen like David Copperfield and Penn & Teller? Have you fantasized about watching the world’s slickest sleight-of-hand artists at Hollywood’s famed Magic Castle, but didn’t know how to score an invitation?

Recognizing magic’s current state of popularity, several cruise lines are upping their game for magical entertainment.

Here’s what they have up their sleeves…

Princess Cruises

Like a magician’s assistant that’s been cut in half, the magical news from Princess comes in two parts. First, behind an innocuous-looking door aboard the new Sun Princess lies Spellbound by Magic Castle, a permanent, one-of-a-kind magical experience created in collaboration with the elite private club. Victorian-inspired décor, including magical artifacts, vintage curiosities, and interactive special effects, provides the perfect surroundings for enjoying an upscale dinner and theatrical cocktails before entering the 30-seat Spellbound Theater, where you’ll view astonishing close-up magic by handpicked, world-class performers. It’s the closest thing you’ll find to visiting the actual Magic Castle in Los Angeles; however, no expensive membership is required, and you don’t need to be a magician, or know one, to enter! The Spellbound experience costs $149 per person, including dinner, entertainment, and unlimited drinks.

But what if you still want more? Then consider the second Conjurer’s Cruise aboard Sun Princess, November 9-16, 2024, departing from Fort Lauderdale with Caribbean ports of call and a daily schedule filled with magical activities and performances. Also produced in affiliation with the Magic Castle, this will be a week of prestidigitation that you won’t soon forget.

P&O Cruises

If you fancy a Las Vegas style production show, you need look no further than Unbelievable aboard British cruise line P&O’s Arcadia, Aurora, Azura, Britannia, and Ventura ships, this summer and beyond.

This high-tech extravaganza goes full throttle with lasers, fire, neon, water, and UV light, and features both classic and brand-new illusions that will make you laugh, gasp, and say “How did they do that?”

After the show, if you want to learn some magic of your own, a specially curated box of magic tricks and illusions will be available to purchase exclusively on board.

Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises

And, of course, cruise lines have long favored having magicians as part of their onboard entertainment mix. On a February cruise aboard Oceania Cruises’ Nautica, I was fortunate to enjoy the versatile Naathan Phan utilize magic, singing, comedy, and spot-on impressions in his energetic performances. Naathan brings audiences to their feet by skillfully and seamlessly incorporating these seemingly incongruous talents into his shows. You won’t want to miss his operatic straitjacket escape!

In the coming months, he will be performing on Princess, Oceania, and Regent ships. To catch his act on board, you can find his schedule at www.magicasianman.com

With choices like these, you can book your magical cruise experience at the drop of a hat. Just make sure you don’t hurt the rabbit!

By Alan Kratish