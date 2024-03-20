Disney Cruise Line Offers First Glance of Disney Destiny

Disney Cruise Line unveiled the first insights into its new ship, Disney Destiny, during a keel laying event at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.

Set to be a sister ship to the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure, Disney Destiny will feature a “Heroes and Villains” design theme, drawing inspiration from beloved Disney tales and characters for an exciting and unforgettable cruise experience for guests.

“The Disney Destiny will celebrate our most legendary Disney stories and characters, bringing them to life in new and exciting ways exclusively for Disney Cruise Line guests,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Cruise Line. “As we continue to expand our fleet, the Disney Destiny will further strengthen our position as a leader in family cruising as we offer even more ways for families to experience Disney magic and world-class service at sea.”

Disney Cruise Line and Walt Disney Imagineering drew inspiration from classic Disney stories to develop Disney Destiny. Guests will encounter heroes and villains from films like “The Lion King,” “Hercules,” and “One Hundred and One Dalmatians.” The new artwork for the ship’s bow features Minnie Mouse in a heroic pose, symbolizing leadership and courage.

Disney Destiny is set for delivery in 2025 as part of the Disney Cruise Line fleet expansion.

