Holland America Line Shares ‘Anniversary Sale’

Holland America Line is marking its 151st Anniversary with an “Anniversary Sale” from March 20 to April 30, 2024.

MORE ABOUT THE SALE

The sale includes discounts of up to 45% on cruise fares, onboard credits of up to $300 per stateroom, 50% reduced deposits, and complimentary third and fourth guests in the same stateroom.

The sale covers cruises on all 11 ships, with itineraries ranging from four to 56 days.

The Anniversary Sale can be combined with Holland America Line’s “Have it All” premium fare, offering additional value to travelers.

In addition to the Anniversary Sale discounts, guests booking with Have It All will receive four complimentary amenities: shore excursions, a Signature Beverage Package, specialty dining, and a Wi-Fi Surf Package.

Guests booking an Anniversary Sale cruise can receive an onboard credit of up to $300 per stateroom (the amount varies based on stateroom category and cruise length). This credit can be used for a range of amenities, such as specialty dining, spa services, shore excursions, gift shop purchases, beverages, and more.

Select cruises offer free passage for third or fourth guests when sharing the same stateroom. This allows for a more budget-friendly family or group vacation, whether exploring European history with the kids or enjoying a girls’ getaway in the Caribbean.

Cruises and Alaska Cruisetours included in the Sale

“As we complete a full year celebrating 150 years as a cruise line, our Anniversary Sale is a way to thank guests for being a part of our history with incredible savings on nearly all of our cruises,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. “Guests appreciate the onboard spending money, while reduced deposits make it easier to plan a vacation that can be more than a year away. Free third and fourth guests is ideal for families and friends looking to travel together.”

The Anniversary Sale is invalid on cruises three days or less or Grand Voyages.

