Chef Alexis Quaretti and Chef Eric Barale Named Executive Culinary Directors For Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises has appointed Chef Alexis Quaretti and Chef Eric Barale as Executive Culinary Directors. The culinary duo will succeed legendary chef Jacques Pépin.

“It’s truly remarkable to have two Master Chefs of France leading our culinary team,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “Chefs Alex and Eric are the next generation of our culinary innovation and will continue the evolution of our foodie story, carrying forward Jacques’ incredible legacy.”

MORE ABOUT THE CHEFS

Eric Barale has been an integral part of Oceania Cruises’ culinary team since the early days, with Alexis Quaretti joining shortly after that in 2004. Their combined expertise and shared vision make them well-equipped to enhance further and preserve the cruise line’s culinary heritage. Chef Alexis Quaretti was admitted into Maîtres Cuisiniers de France in May 2023, with Chef Eric Barale as his mentor, having been inducted into the prestigious program in 2010.

The Association of Master Chefs of France aims to promote and uphold French culinary traditions globally. These chef members act as ambassadors of French cuisine and culture, passing this legacy to their apprentices. Chefs Alex and Eric have been invited to join a prestigious group of renowned chefs at the upcoming Jacques Pépin Foundation Gala in New York City on April 4.

“I am so proud to be passing the baton to these two phenomenally talented chefs who have worked alongside me for the past twenty years. It’s a true pleasure to see how the line’s culinary innovation flourishes year after year and I look forward to championing Chefs Alex and Eric further by being here for any advice or guidance needed. I look forward to dedicating more of my time to my charitable undertakings through The Jacques Pépin Foundation,” said Jacques Pépin.

The Jacques Pépin Foundation

The Jacques Pépin Foundation backs community kitchens providing free life skills and culinary training to adults facing significant obstacles to employment, such as prior incarceration, homelessness, substance abuse, limited education or skills, and job history gaps.

As an executive culinary adviser, Pépin will continue to play a crucial role at Oceania Cruises. The cruise line remains dedicated to supporting The Jacques Pépin Foundation and its philanthropic initiatives. Oceania Cruises has been a steadfast partner of the foundation since its establishment.