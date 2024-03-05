Oceania Cruises Announces 2026 World Voyages Aboard Vista 

Oceania Cruises is launching its newest ship, Vista, for a 180-day Around the World voyage in 2026. This voyage will visit 101 ports across 43 countries, setting a new standard for global exploration. Bookings will officially open on March 13, 2024!

“After the remarkable success of our most recent world cruises, we have been eagerly anticipating the opportunity to present travelers with an even more extraordinary experience for our 2026 voyage,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “With that, we are excited to announce that Vista, Oceania Cruises’ pinnacle of luxury and newest ship, will circumnavigate the globe artfully intertwining diverse continents, enriching cultures, and mouthwatering cuisines, creating an unforgettable tapestry of exploration for our guests. With this new voyage, we are excited to offer a rare chance to experience the world from an entirely new perspective – and further forward the future of global cruising.”

Vista will depart from Miami on January 6, crossing three oceans and 18 seas to explore Southeast Asia, Australia, the South Pacific, Europe, and South America. The journey will include exploring continental coastlines, experiencing local cultures, trying new foods, and discovering natural wonders in off-the-beaten-path locations and popular cities.

TRAVEL AROUND THE WORLD

The 2026 Around the World journey on Vista will visit multiple destinations.

We will start with a six-week exploration of South America and then move to Mexico, California, the South Pacific, and Australia.

Before returning to the United States, the voyage includes stops in Southeast Asia, India, the Mediterranean, the British Isles, and the Nordic region.

The voyage includes visits to over 80 UNESCO World Heritage sites in 101 destinations, with 11 overnight stays and curated onshore events.

Priced from $59,699 per person for the French Veranda Stateroom category, the 180-day world cruise offers amenities like first-class airfare, Exclusive Prestige Package perks, and simply MORE™ amenities such as a generous shore excursion credit and beverage package during meals.

MORE ABOUT VISTA

Vista offers 11 onboard culinary venues, including the new Aquamar Kitchen, The Bakery at Baristas, and Ember. The ship, at 791 feet long and over 67,000 tons, maintains a high staffing ratio. Guests will enjoy gourmet experiences curated by Oceania Cruises’ Master Chefs of France, Alexis Quaretti and Eric Barale and opportunities for Culinary Discovery Tours™ and cooking classes. Vista provides a variety of onboard activities, such as bars, lounges, and entertainment venues like the Founders Bar, Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center, and Aquamar Spa Terrace.

World Odyssey and Global Wanderlust

The World Odyssey and Global Wanderlust voyages are available in addition to the 180-day Around the World cruise on Vista. These cruises provide flexibility with a 120-day voyage from San Diego to Miami and a 197-day cruise from Los Angeles to Miami. Vista’s luxurious ambiance and spacious staterooms offer guests a comfortable home at sea to relax and rejuvenate during their journey.

Head to their website for more information on Oceania Cruises’ 2026 Around the World journeys!

simply more deal

Oceania Cruises provides simply MORE™, which includes all-inclusive features in the voyage fare, such as free roundtrip airfare, airport transfers, a shore excursion credit of up to $1,400 per stateroom, and a beverage package available during lunch and dinner.

Will you be sailing around the world with Oceania Cruises? Let us know in the comments!