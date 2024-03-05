Aurora Expeditions Reveals Adventure Deals

Aurora Expeditions has announced new adventure deals for travelers looking to book trips in 2024 and 2025. Until June 30, 2024, guests can take advantage of air credits and discounted fares on trips to Antarctica, the Arctic, and other destinations!

“We welcome those looking for the trip of a lifetime to take advantage of some outstanding value for our upcoming expeditions in some of the world’s most remote and beautiful wilderness areas,” said Hayley Peacock-Gower Aurora Expeditions’ Chief Marketing Officer. “Whether chasing the Northern Lights in what is predicted to be an amazing year for aurora watching, searching for polar bears, taking part in immersive activities such as camping on the ice or snorkeling amongst penguins and icebergs in Antarctica, an adventure with Aurora Expeditions is guaranteed to delight in unimaginable ways. We can’t wait to welcome our passengers on board to experience our small, purpose-built ships, expert teams, our commitment to responsible travel and our unique approach to adventure, with more time and freedom off-ship to explore the myriad natural wonders our planet has to offer.”

MORE ABOUT THE ADVENTURE DEALS

Arctic & Beyond 2024

Arctic Circle Expedition

Depart on June 6, 2024.

Save up to $3,919 per person on voyage price, plus $1,500 air credit per person.

Greenland Odyssey

Depart on July 6, 2024.

Save up to $4,899 per person on voyage price, plus $1,500 air credit per person.

Jewels of the Arctic

Depart on July 7, 2024.

Save up to $3,359 per person on voyage price, plus $1,500 air credit per person.

Northern Lights Explorer

Depart on September 8, 2024.

Save up to $2,649.50 on voyage price, plus $1,500 air credit per person.

ANTARCTICA

Spirit of Antarctica

Depart on October 27, 2024.

Save up to $2,639 per person on voyage price, plus $2,000 air credit per person.

Antarctic Peninsula in Depth

Depart on November 6, 2024.

Save up to $4,599 per person on voyage price, plus $2,000 air credit per person.

South Georgia and Antarctic Odyssey

Depart on November 19, 2024.

Save up to $7,219 per person on voyage price, plus $2,000 air credit per person.

Antarctic Explorer

Depart on January 26, 2025.

Save up to $5,499 per person on voyage price, plus $2,000 air credit per person.

Across the Antarctic Circle

Depart on February 23, 2025.

Save up to $3,359 per person on voyage price, plus $2,000 air credit per person.

View the full list of available deals here.

