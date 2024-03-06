Scenic Cruises’ Scenic Eclipse Shares New Itineraries To Polar Regions

Scenic Cruises is introducing new itineraries to polar regions for the upcoming year, including destinations above the Arctic Circle! Guests sailing aboard Scenic Eclipse will have exclusive access to these regions and the opportunity to travel in luxury with a maximum of 200 guests aboard.

Exploration options include a custom-built submersible, kayaks, and two state-of-the-art helicopters.

The expert Discovery Team, which includes naturalists and marine biologists, leads excursions and discovery experiences. It consists of up to 20 members.

During breaks between landings, guests can also attend enriching presentations and discussions in the onboard theatre and observation deck to enhance their wildlife knowledge.

The Discovery Yacht offers all-inclusive amenities such as spacious verandah suites with personalized butler service, a 550sqm Senses Spa, two Vitality pools, and up to 10 dining options.

18-day Arctic Circle & Northern Europe Discovery

Embark on an 18-day journey above the Arctic Circle to witness the Midnight Sun and unique wildlife in this polar region. Explore the lesser-known town of Harstad and its scenic surroundings, cruise the Gerianger UNESCO Heritage Fjord, and sail through the picturesque Lofoten Islands.

Prices start at £13,765 per person, including private transfers and return flights, based on a departure date of June 25, 2024.

10-day Tastes of Norway and Iceland

Experience the natural beauty of Norway and Iceland on this 10-day voyage from Tromsø to Reykjavik. Along the way, you will explore thundering waterfalls, seabird colonies, glaciers, volcanoes, black sand beaches, and cliffs.

Prices start at £7,531 per person, including private transfers and return flights, based on a departure date of June 25, 2024.

