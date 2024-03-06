Holland America Line Reveals Spring Sale Offers

Escape to the perfect last-minute Spring getaway with Holland America Line’s Spring Sale! Enjoy up to 50% off cruise fares and receive onboard credits of $50 per person when you book select departures from March 30 through May 2024. Guests who book a suite can double their onboard credit for $100 per person.

MORE ABOUT THE SALE

The Spring Sale includes cruises ranging from seven to 35 days to destinations such as Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, Alaska cruises and Cruisetours, Canada/New England, the Pacific Coast, Hawaii, the Panama Canal, Asia, and Australia/New Zealand.

Book by March 19, 2024, to take advantage of the promotion.

Use code SPRINGSALE at checkout to redeem the discount.

Guests who book a Spring Sale cruise receive a $50 per person onboard credit (up to $100 per stateroom), and suite bookings earn a $100 per person onboard credit (up to $200 per stateroom).

The credit can be used for various amenities, including specialty dining, spa services, shore excursions, gift shop purchases, beverages, photography, and more.

“For travellers who are considering a last-minute getaway, our Spring Sale offers amazing fares plus a generous onboard spending credit,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. “Some of our most exciting trips are featured, including Alaska Cruisetours, Northern Europe and the Panama Canal. Combine it with Have It All for incredible added value that includes not only the shipboard credit, but also our most popular amenities.”

RELATED: HOLLAND AMERICA LINE OPENS BOOKINGS FOR PANAMA CANAL AND HAWAII CRUISES

Spring Sale and ‘Have It All’ Premium Fare

Guests can combine the Spring Sale with Holland America Line’s “Have it All” premium fare. This includes a discount on fares, onboard credit, and four amenities: shore excursions, a Signature Beverage Package, specialty dining, and a Wi-Fi Surf Package.

EXAMPLE TRIPS

15-day Panama Canal on Volendam, April 6, 2024.

7-day Wine Country & Pacific Northwest on Zaandam, April 20, 2024.

16-day North Pacific Crossing on Westerdam, April 27, 2024.

7-day Alaska Inside Passage on Koningsdam, April 27, 2024.

21-day Norse Legends & Britain, Scotland & Ireland on Rotterdam, May 4, 2024.

7-day Canada & New England Discovery on Volendam, May 4, 2024.

11-day Venetian and Dalmatian Delights on Oosterdam, May 21, 2024.

11-day Triple Denali Alaska on Noordam, May 29, 2024.

Visit the Holland American Line website for more information.