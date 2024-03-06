Sea Cloud Spirit Arrives in Nassau

Sea Cloud Cruises’ Sea Cloud Spirit has officially arrived at the Nassau Cruise Port!

President Mirell Reyes was joined by officials from the Islands of The Bahamas, including Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, for the ceremonial plaque exchange.

“Today, we welcome Sea Cloud Cruises to explore the islands of the Bahamas,” said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Deputy Prime Minister and Chester Cooper. “This voyage on Sea Cloud Spirit symbolizes not only the strength of our cruise industry but the enduring allure of the Bahamas as a destination of choice for travelers around the world.”

Sea Cloud Spirit is now offering roundtrip voyages from Nassau to the boutique ports of the Exumas and Eleuthera. To enhance the experience, New York Times Bestselling author and distinguished university professor Les Standiford, founding director of the creative writing program at Florida International University, will be a special guest speaker on board.

“Our guests are continually enamored with the earliest chapter of Sea Cloud’s history and there is no more charming expert and storyteller of this golden age than Les Standiford,” said Sea Cloud Cruises President Mirell Reyes. “We are delighted to welcome him once again as we feature The Breakers, Brightline and The Bahamas for an exclusive travel experience with limited availability.”

NEW 2025 ITINERARY

Sea Cloud Spirit will introduce a new Miami roundtrip itinerary from March 27 to April 4, 2025.

The voyage includes a stay at The Breakers Palm Beach before departure and the option for a Brightline PREMIUM transfer.

The trip will explore themes from Les Standiford’s books, “The Last Train to Paradise” and “Palm Beach, Mar-a-Lago, and the Rise of America’s Xanadu,” which delve into the history of Henry Flagler, the Florida East Coast Railway, and notable figures like E.F. Hutton and Marjorie Merriweather Post.

Throughout the journey, Standiford will share stories about these individuals as the ship visits Miami, Eleuthera, the Exumas, and Key West and sails fully for multiple days.

“Brightline’s PREMIUM service is the ultimate experience for discerning travelers to combine a pre-or post-cruise luxury hotel resort in Central or South Florida,” shared Brightline’s SVP Partnerships and Sales Johanna Rojas. “We look forward to welcoming guests before they board Sea Cloud Spirit on this unique itinerary and encourage all cruisers to make Brightline PREMIUM a part of their vacation.”

For more details on this new itinerary, head to the Sea Cloud website today!