Celebrity Summit Sails the Caribbean

Embarking on a cruise to the Caribbean is a popular choice for travelers looking for a relaxing getaway. Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Summit offers a great way to experience the Caribbean with its premium amenities and memorable experiences. Whether you want to relax on deck, explore new islands, or enjoy delicious food and entertainment, Celebrity Summit is a top choice for your Caribbean vacation.

Set sail from the Port of Miami on four or five-night Western Caribbean itineraries, offering guests an ideal opportunity for a short and fun vacation. Keep reading to see our latest Caribbean sailing adventure!

DAY 1: LEAVING PORT OF MIAMI

Embark from the Port of Miami on a four-day sailing adventure aboard Celebrity Summit, exploring the Bahamas and Key West. Upon boarding the ship, familiarize yourself with the layout and locate your stateroom. With a myriad of activities and experiences onboard, Celebrity Summit ensures an unforgettable voyage.

As the ship leaves the port, be sure to head to the pool for the sailaway experience. Guests will crowd around with live music, officially starting the vacation.

DAY 2: KEY WEST

Visiting Key West on a cruise offers diverse experiences and excursions, making it a must-visit destination with plenty of exciting outings. Begin with a stroll down Duval Street, known for its shops, eateries, and lively bars, offering something for everyone. Don’t miss the chance to visit the Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum to explore the rooms where the famous author once lived and learn about his life.

For a guided tour, hop on the Key West Conch Tour Train. This narrated train ride takes you around town, providing insights into Key West’s rich history and iconic landmarks, including Mallory Square, the Southernmost Point, and Key West Cemetery. Adventure seekers must try snorkeling or diving in the area’s coral reefs to discover the mesmerizing marine life in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary or Dry Tortugas National Park.

Don’t skip the famous Mallory Square Sunset Celebration, which offers spectacular sunset views amidst live performances, local vendors, and delectable street food. Key West offers an array of excursions catering to various interests, promising a memorable experience for all visitors.

DAY 3: DAY AT SEA

A sea day during a cruise offers a fantastic opportunity for relaxation and fun onboard the ship.

Start your day with a delicious breakfast at the Oceanview Cafe, a culinary delight for guests. After breakfast, head to the ship’s pool for fun in the sun. Once you’ve soaked up the rays, engage in a yoga or fitness class to stay active or unwind with a rejuvenating massage at the spa.

The gym on Deck 10 of the ship offers state-of-the-art fitness equipment to meet guests’ exercise needs from early morning until late at night. The gym features Life Fitness treadmills, rowing machines, stair climbers, recumbent bikes, weight training equipment, ellipticals, and cross-trainers, each with modern technology for an enhanced workout experience. Additionally, aerobics classes are available for a fee, adding to the fitness options onboard.

In the afternoon, treat yourself to the Persian Garden, Celebrity Cruises’ aqua therapy area within the ship’s spa. Guests can purchase a day pass to indulge in the steam room, sauna, and aromatherapy amenities for relaxation and rejuvenation or opt for a spa service, such as a deep tissue massage.

Guests will receive their spa treatments in a private room overlooking the ocean. Allow the skilled massage therapists to work out any muscle tension and knots, leaving you feeling loose and ready to enjoy the rest of your vacation.

After your massage, linger in the relaxation area, savoring the peaceful atmosphere and relishing the feeling of total relaxation.

End your day with a delicious meal at Tuscan Grille, an Italian restaurant offering a modern twist and delectable dishes to satisfy your taste buds.

DAY 4: NASSAU

When visiting Nassau, indulge in various activities ashore, starting with a visit to the historic Queen’s Staircase, carved out of limestone rock, leading to Fort Fincastle and offering stunning city views. Explore the vibrant Straw Market for local crafts and souvenirs, or savor delicious Bahamian cuisine at Arawak Cay Fish Fry. Before returning to the ship, relax and unwind on beautiful beaches like Junkanoo Beach or Cabbage Beach.

DAY 5: BACK TO MIAMI

As your sea vacation ends, we hope our guide provided insights into the best attractions on your Celebrity Cruise!

And just in case you need more convincing, travelers booking with Celebrity Cruises through April 7, 2024, can enjoy up to 75% off the fare of the second guest on all sailings from now until April 30, 2026. When booked on select dates, guests will receive $200 to spend onboard for spa treatments, interactive culinary experiences, and shore excursions. Head to the Celebrity Cruises’ website for more information!

