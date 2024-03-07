Explora Journeys Partners With Perfumer Alberto Morillas For Signature Scent

Explora Journeys has collaborated with Master Perfumer Alberto Morillas of dsm-firmenich to create a unique scent called “Mandala Blue.”

“We are proud to have Alberto Morillas craft this exquisite scent for Explora Journeys. His artistry elevates our luxury travel experience, infusing each sailing with an extraordinary sensory journey,” said Koray Savas, Vice President of Hotel Operation Explora Journeys. “This collaboration is a celebration of exploration, sophistication, and the transformative power of scent.”

Alberto Morillas, known for creating iconic fragrances, brings his expertise to this project. “Mandala Blue” captures the essence of Explora Journeys’ Ocean State Of Mind philosophy, providing a transformative and intense fragrance that connects, relaxes, and awakens the senses. This scent reflects the cosmopolitan flair and exploration of Explora Journeys’ luxury ocean travel experiences.

“Creating a perfume is about storytelling; it should carry you somewhere. I adore the Mediterranean, so you’ll find in Mandala Blue light, fresh sea notes combined with citrus from bergamot and mandarin and some florals from jasmine and orange blossom, which reminds me of springtime in Seville,” said Alberto Morillas.

MORE ABOUT “MANDALA BLUE”

“Mandala Blue” blends top notes of Bergamot, Mandarin, and Petitgrain Paraguay, heart notes of Jasmine, Tonka Bean, and Orange Blossom, and base notes of Sea Amber, Guaiac Wood, and Musk.

This fragrance embodies exploration and discovery with contrasting elements inspired by the sun and sea breeze.

“Mandala Blue” will be featured in suite fragrance diffusers and bathroom amenities aboard Explora Journeys, enhancing the luxurious experience with a unique and evocative scent that invokes a sense of exploration and discovery.

CULTI MILANO partnered with Explora Journeys to create home diffusers and guest amenities that reflect Italian tradition and the brand’s expertise in fragrances.

“We are honored by this prestigious collaboration, which contributes to proposing to the Explora Journeys guests an exceptional and unforgettable experience, with attention to details, represented by the image of the home diffuser, which has now become an iconic symbol in the world of fragrances,” said Pierpaolo Manes, CEO of CULTI MILANO.

ABOUT ALBERTO MORILLAS

Based in Geneva, Alberto Morillas is a renowned perfumer known for his olfactory expertise.

He has created thousands of perfumes for various brands, including Cartier, Calvin Klein, Giorgio Armani, Gucci, Bulgari, Mugler, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs.

“It is designed to awaken the senses and inspire a sense of discovery, recreating that musky scent of warm sunshine on teak terraces enlivened by the sea breeze and heady smells of Europe in summer,” Morillas said.

Will you be trying “Mandala Blue?” Let us know in the comments!