Cruising Cool and Bright

There’s not much that isn’t perfect about the eco-ship Havila Castor. It checks all the boxes: styling, service, food, and comfort, and all of it while leaving only the tiniest carbon footprint on board and in eco-conscious shore excursions.

The 179-cabin, 640-passenger vessel offers classic Scandinavian voyage from Bergen to Kerkenes, calling on 34 stunning ports along the way.

And if you’re partial to breathtaking sights, you’ll be pleased to know that if you take a 12-day cruise — carefully charted to be free of light pollution at night — and you don’t see the awe-inspiring aurora borealis, you’re eligible to take another 6- or 7-night cruise absolutely free. They call it the Northern Lights Promise.