Carnival Corporation Reveals New Solar Installation at Amber Cove Port

Carnival Corporation unveiled a new solar park at its Amber Cove Cruise Center in the Dominican Republic, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability.

With over 1,800 solar panels, the park will fulfill 80% of the port’s energy requirements. A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked this milestone, with esteemed guests such as Joel Santos, the Minister of the Presidency of the Dominican Republic, and Christine Duffy, the President of Carnival Cruise Line, in attendance alongside government, industry, and community leaders.

“As we bring guests to enjoy the beauty and rich culture of the Dominican Republic, we also take our environmental stewardship here and everywhere we visit very seriously,” said Duffy. “With this new solar park in Amber Cove, we are furthering our commitment to sustainability at our destinations by focusing on renewable energy sources to power the vast majority of the port’s needs.”

MORE ABOUT THE SOLAR INSTALLATION

Switching to solar energy will replace most of the port’s current energy sources, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and lowering greenhouse gas emissions by about 1,000 tons annually, equivalent to planting over 30,000 trees.

ABOUT AMBER COVE

Amber Cove Cruise Center is located on the north coast of the Dominican Republic near Puerto Plata and is one of Carnival Corporation’s eight-port destinations. It covers 25 acres and offers various amenities and shore excursions like snorkeling and ziplining. The port is visited regularly by four cruise lines owned by Carnival Corporation, including Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Holland America Line, and Princess Cruises. Last December, the port welcomed its one-millionth guest, making up over half of all cruise visits to the Dominican Republic in 2023.

“On behalf of the Government, we celebrate this achievement, which makes Amber Cove the first cruise terminal in the country with a project of this scale,” said Joel Santos, minister of the presidency of the Dominican Republic. “This project will undoubtedly contribute to the production of clean energy and environmental sustainability in Puerto Plata, the first tourist destination in the Dominican Republic.”