PONANT to Visit The Antarctic in 2025-2026

PONANT will offer Antarctic cruises from October 2025 to March 2026, with ships navigating the White Continent during the southern summer months.

PONANT’s Antarctic season will include 34 sailings and eight itineraries, allowing guests to explore diverse ecosystems from the Antarctic Peninsula to the Falklands, South Georgia, the Ross Sea, Chilean fjords, and Valdés Peninsula.

“In the Antarctic, the only masters of our movements are ice and time, hence why we operate in the humblest manner, in all humility. Every voyage is a unique distillation of emotions. It can be a contemplative or sometimes almost evangelical adventure, but one that is always full of surprises. We experience so many magical moments,” says José Sarica, PONANT’s Expedition Experience R&D Director.

