Inside the Luxurious Sun Princess – What Sets it Apart?

Bill Panoff, the CEO of Porthole Cruise and Travel, and senior writer Steve Leland sat down to discuss Leland’s upcoming voyage aboard Princess Cruises’ Sun Princess, sailing out of Athens next week.

As they delved into the details, Leland shared his insights on what guests can expect on the largest ship in the fleet. The two discussed the luxurious accommodations, gourmet dining options, and exciting activities that would make this journey truly special for travelers.

According to Leland, “Guests are in for an unforgettable and enchanting cruise aboard the Sun Princess.”

Click below to hear the inside scoop today!