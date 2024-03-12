Cunard’s Culinary Team Featured on “Les Stroud’s Wild Harvest” TV Show

Cunard’s culinary team will be showcased in season three of Wild Harvest, which features “Survivorman” Les Stroud and Master Chef Paul Rogalski. The season was filmed in ports such as Sitka, Haines, Juneau, Icy Strait Point, and Ketchikan, with scenes of the team sailing through Hubbard Glacier.

“Sailing on Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth in Alaska offered Chef Paul and me the opportunity to share the bounty of the wilderness in a unique way with our viewers,” said Les Stroud. “Approaching these port towns by sea and learning about the natural beauty of these coastal waterways all while enjoying the luxury of a Cunard vessel provided a completely new experience to my team.”

During their Alaskan expedition, Stroud shared his knowledge of wild edibles with local foragers, collecting ingredients such as sour dock, beach parsley, false lily of the valley, bullwhip kelp, and lily bulb. Chef Rogalski and the Cunard culinary team used these items to create gourmet dishes.

Executive Chef Roland Sargunan from Queen Elizabeth and his team craft dishes, including Alaskan Seafood with Sour Dock Chimichurri and Beach Parsley; Alaska Smoked Salmon with Buttered Sour Dock and Beach Parsley Salad; Bullwhip Peri Peri Chicken; Bullwhip Kelp-Marinated Duck; and Essence of King Bolete with Soy-Stained Chocolate Lilies and Beach Greens.

“Cunard is proud to be part of the acclaimed television program Wild Harvest to showcase our culinary team while bringing the Alaskan wilderness onboard to our guests and viewers around the globe,” said Katie McAlister, President of Cunard.

MORE ABOUT WILD HARVEST

Wild Harvest airs in over 60 countries worldwide, including India and China. It is shown on 450 American Public Television (PBS) stations across all 50 states and is broadcast by the well-known media company Blue Ant Media in Canada.

Season three of the show will premiere this April.

Will you be tuning in to watch the feature on Cunard’s culinary team? Let us know in the comments!