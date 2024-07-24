July 24, 2024

MSC Cruises Reveals New Attractions Aboard MSC World America

MSC Cruises is revealing new details on the exciting attractions and experiences that await guests in The Harbour, a new outdoor space on MSC World America specifically designed for kids and families.

MORE ABOUT THE HARBOUR

  • MSC Cruises will launch MSC World America in Miami in April 2025, marking a major milestone in its expansion into the US market.
  • The ship will feature The Harbour, a brand-new outdoor park where families can relax in the sun, enjoy grab-and-go food options, and more.
  • The Harbour is part of the Family Aventura district, which includes the Doremiland kids area and Sportsplex.

THE HARBOUR’S ATTRACTIONS 

The Harbour Aquapark: A water park with thrilling slides, including a 90-degree vertical drop slide and virtual reality raft slide.
Jaw Drop @ The Spiral: A dry slide that takes riders through a shark’s mouth and spirals down 11 decks.
Rock-Climbing Wall: A climbing wall for kids to test their skills.
High Trail Ropes Course: A two-level ropes course with Sky Rails for an adrenaline-pumping experience.
The Harbour Light House: A themed playground inspired by the Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, with a slide and play stations.
The Harbour Bar & Bites: A grab-and-go food and drink area.
Family Dwelling Area: A comfortable seating area with shade to relax and enjoy the views.

Cliffhanger: An over-water swing ride that lifts riders up and over the ship’s edge for a thrilling experience.

Learn more about MSC World America and book your cruise here!

////////

Julie Bouchner is the Digital & Social Media Manager for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

You may also like