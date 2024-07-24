MSC Cruises Reveals New Attractions Aboard MSC World America
MORE ABOUT THE HARBOUR
- MSC Cruises will launch MSC World America in Miami in April 2025, marking a major milestone in its expansion into the US market.
- The ship will feature The Harbour, a brand-new outdoor park where families can relax in the sun, enjoy grab-and-go food options, and more.
- The Harbour is part of the Family Aventura district, which includes the Doremiland kids area and Sportsplex.
THE HARBOUR’S ATTRACTIONS
The Harbour Aquapark: A water park with thrilling slides, including a 90-degree vertical drop slide and virtual reality raft slide.
Jaw Drop @ The Spiral: A dry slide that takes riders through a shark’s mouth and spirals down 11 decks.
Rock-Climbing Wall: A climbing wall for kids to test their skills.
High Trail Ropes Course: A two-level ropes course with Sky Rails for an adrenaline-pumping experience.
The Harbour Light House: A themed playground inspired by the Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, with a slide and play stations.
The Harbour Bar & Bites: A grab-and-go food and drink area.
Family Dwelling Area: A comfortable seating area with shade to relax and enjoy the views.
Cliffhanger: An over-water swing ride that lifts riders up and over the ship’s edge for a thrilling experience.
