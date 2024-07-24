MSC Cruises Reveals New Attractions Aboard MSC World America

MORE ABOUT THE HARBOUR

MSC Cruises will launch MSC World America in Miami in April 2025, marking a major milestone in its expansion into the US market.

The ship will feature The Harbour, a brand-new outdoor park where families can relax in the sun, enjoy grab-and-go food options, and more.

The Harbour is part of the Family Aventura district, which includes the Doremiland kids area and Sportsplex.

THE HARBOUR’S ATTRACTIONS

The Harbour Aquapark: A water park with thrilling slides, including a 90-degree vertical drop slide and virtual reality raft slide.

Jaw Drop @ The Spiral: A dry slide that takes riders through a shark’s mouth and spirals down 11 decks.

Rock-Climbing Wall: A climbing wall for kids to test their skills.

High Trail Ropes Course: A two-level ropes course with Sky Rails for an adrenaline-pumping experience.

The Harbour Light House: A themed playground inspired by the Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, with a slide and play stations.

The Harbour Bar & Bites: A grab-and-go food and drink area.

Family Dwelling Area: A comfortable seating area with shade to relax and enjoy the views.

Cliffhanger: An over-water swing ride that lifts riders up and over the ship’s edge for a thrilling experience.

Learn more about MSC World America and book your cruise here!