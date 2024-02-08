Carnival Cruise Line Names Gwen Stefani As Godmother of Carnival Jubilee

Today, Carnival Cruise Line has named Gwen Stefani as the godmother of Carnival Jubilee! On February 24, 2024, Stefani will be honored at the naming ceremony in Galveston, Texas.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be welcoming Gwen Stefani onto Carnival Jubilee so we can honor her as the ship’s godmother,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “She has demonstrated her commitment to our Carnival values, including promoting diversity and inclusion, supporting charitable causes, being a leader in her field, and of course, having fun. We are going to show her an enthusiastic welcome in only the way Carnival can when she joins us on February 24.”

MORE ABOUT GWEN STEFANI

Gwen Stefani is a three-time GRAMMY Award winner.

She is a songwriter, performer, and frontwoman of No Doubt and a solo artist.

With numerous accolades, including MTV Video Music Awards, Billboard Awards, an American Music Award, and a Brit Award, Stefani has sold over 60 million units worldwide.

She serves as a coach on The Voice and is known for her philanthropic efforts supporting children’s causes.

“I am honored to be the godmother of the new Carnival Jubilee,” said Stefani. “Carnival is taking it to the next level of fun while being committed to children’s causes and supporting our military families and veterans.”

Will you be sailing aboard Carnival Jubilee? Let us know in the comments!